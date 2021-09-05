NewsMusic News

Fans pay tribute to Queen’s Freddie Mercury on late singer’s 75th birthday

"Happy Birthday to the greatest frontman and rock performer of all time"

By Will Lavin
Freddie Mercury
Freddie Mercury of Queen. CREDIT: Paul Natkin/WireImage

Fans have been flocking to social media to pay tribute to Freddie Mercury on what would have been the legendary Queen singer’s 75th birthday.

The charismatic frontman, who died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS in 1991, was born Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946, in Stone Town, Tanzania.

Mercury’s seismic impact on music and pop culture has long been felt since his death. Today (September 5), fans have been sharing stories, tributes, photographs and more to mark the the singer’s birthday.

Advertisement

“Happy heavenly birthday dear beautiful angel, the beautiful songs and moments you shared with us will always speak of a great person that you were, you will never be forgotten I love you,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“‘Who Wants To Live Forever?’ No one can do that, but you will always live forever in our hearts. Happy 75th birthday, Freddie Mercury!” another fan said.

A third fan wrote: “Happy Birthday to the greatest Frontman and Rock performer of all time.”

Advertisement

“Today is an entirely special date. on a day like this one, but back in 1946, the legend himself… freddie mercury, was born. to shine, to entertain, and to love. the singer will then forever remain in our memory. know that we all still love you,” another fan of the late singer wrote.

Elsewhere, a classic rock picture account shared a photograph of Mercury as a baby with his mother, Jer Bulsara.

See more birthday wishes for the late Queen singer below:

 

Meanwhile, Queen guitarist Brian May has said he believes Mercury would still be playing with the legendary band if he was still alive today.

“He would still be saying ‘Oh I need to do my solo stuff’, but he would be coming back to the family to do what we do,” May told Simon Mayo on Greatest Hits Radio, before adding: “The funny thing is I feel more and more that he is kind of with us in a way, maybe I’m getting to be an old romantic, but Freddie is in my day every day.”

He continued: “He’s always in my thoughts and I can always feel what he’d say in a certain situation, oh what would Freddie think, ah he’d like this, he’d laugh at this or whatever. He’s so much part of the legacy we created, that will always be the case.”

Advertisement
Advertisement