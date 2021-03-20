Fans pay tribute to Chester Bennington on what would have been his 45th birthday

Fans have been paying tribute to Chester Bennington on what would have been the Linkin Park frontman’s 45th birthday.

The late singer passed away in July 2017 at the age of 41 years-old from suicide.

One fan paid tribute saying: “Happy birthday angel Chester we where blessed when you where born 45 years ago and blessed every time you sang for us Your love, your smile your kindness your brothers in #LinkinPark your beautiful soul your legacy will never be forgotten.”

Happy birthday angel Chester we where blessed when you where born 45 years ago and blessed every time you sang for us Your love, your smile your kindness your brothers in #LinkinPark your beautiful soul your legacy will never be forgotten #chesterbennington #CelebrateChestersLife pic.twitter.com/Yv41YUougb — hannah (@WisdomJusticeLV) March 20, 2021

Another said: “Happy Birthday in Heaven our most Precious Angel @ChesterBe you will never be forgotten, you will forever be loved n missed, this day will remain a very special day it brought us you,though it wasn’t long enough,we’ll celebrate your life, and we will love and support your family.”

Happy Birthday in Heaven our most Precious Angel @ChesterBe you will never be forgotten, you will forever be loved n missed, this day will remain a very special day it brought us you,though it wasn't long enough,we'll celebrate your life, and we will love and support your family pic.twitter.com/deaehSja3Y — #i love Chester💞Cutierottie💙💗💙❄⛄❄💙💗💙 (@Cutierottie) March 20, 2021

One fan described him as “eternal inspiration.” You can see some of the many tributes below.

Happy birthday, sunny man. You are eternal inspiration, happiness and pain. You flew like a comet through our lives and illuminated them brighter than the Sun. You are always in my heart, Chester. I love You more than possible. Happy birthday, Legend. #ChesterBennington #Chester pic.twitter.com/XDAwW75LYQ — Julia (@Julia_Shadow) March 19, 2021

Today on March 20, Chester Bennington would have been 45 years old. The greatest soul in music and a great part of my teen years. Happy Birthday Legend. Miss you, but your legacy lives on with your music and memories. #linkinpark #chesterbennington #chesterbennigntonforever pic.twitter.com/a4fDHjB9A7 — Juanka212 (@JuankaM24) March 20, 2021

Today is Saturday like the day you were born 45 years ago. This is your day, my Angel 💞 #chesterbennington pic.twitter.com/VS6CHTvOxA — Cristina (@cryblackmew) March 20, 2021

A special smile, a special face.

In our hearts a special place.

Memories are a gift to treasure.

Ours of you, will last forever. Happy Birthday Chester Bennington#ChesterBennington #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/tnfZCYaaVj — ᴍ ✨ (@Mariam_123987) March 20, 2021

Happy Birthday Chester! 🖤

Have no words today. Just still miss you and hope you are as proud of me as I am of you.

You should be here today! #ChesterBennington#CelebrateChestersLife pic.twitter.com/0cwshOg0Us — Bianca🌟ChazyNeverForgotten (@ancalehr) March 20, 2021

I’m really happy with this, so heres my finished portrait of the legend Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. Happy birthday, buddy. We miss you so much. 🖤🤟 rts are appreciated ! :)🔥#linkinpark #chesterbennington #makechesterproud pic.twitter.com/R8ife5cnej — emileeeeee BLM 🥀🦂 (@uries_bleach) March 20, 2021

You would have celebrated your 45th birthday today. You are no longer with us but know that down here, no one forgets you. We think hard of you. Even if we miss your smile, voice we continue to live through your music. Happy birthday ❤🎂 #chesterbennington#CelebrateChestersLife pic.twitter.com/q2GoPjBNC7 — 🌈Truśka (@Thruska1) March 20, 2021

Happy birthday Chester Bennington, who be 45 years old today. The Linkin Park lead singer took his own life on 7/20/2017, which was on Chris Cornell's birthday, who took his own life two months earlier. Chester was the Godfather to Cornell's son.#chesterbennington #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/Zd2ELxVFBK — Rock History Pics (@RockHistoryPics) March 20, 2021

happy birthday legend 🎂🎉🎁🎈 we will never forget you C.

you are missed ❤️#ChesterBennington@ChesterBe pic.twitter.com/XbxF1wpGw9 — T Ө M Ξ K (@LinkinTomek) March 20, 2021

Last year, Linkin Park revealed that they still have unreleased material featuring Chester Bennington.

The band went on a hiatus after Bennington’s death. In the intervening period, co-vocalist Mike Shinoda released his debut solo album and a trilogy set called ‘Dropped Frames’ while Bennington’s former group Grey Daze released an album called ‘Amends’.

In April, Linkin Park bassist Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell said that the band had started work on new material ahead of the coronavirus crisis.

Shinoda has since revealed that the band have an unreleased song featuring Bennington in the stash. Sharing the news during a Twitch stream, Shinoda opened up about a song called ‘Friendly Fire’ that was supposed to appear on Linkin Park’s 2017 album ‘One More Light’.

Meanwhile, Shinoda has discussed which of Linkin Park’s albums he thinks is the most polarising.

Speaking in a new interview with Anthony Fantano, Shinoda talked about the band’s back catalogue and which one of their seven albums seems to divides fans the most.