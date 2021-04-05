Fans pay tribute to Kurt Cobain on 27th anniversary of his death

Fans have flocked to social media to pay tribute to Kurt Cobain on 27th anniversary of the iconic singer’s death.

The Nirvana frontman took his own life at his own home in Seattle, Washington on April 5, 1994 at the age of 27.

Cobain’s seismic impact on music and pop culture has long been felt since his death. Today (April 5), fans have been sharing stories, tributes, photographs and more to mark the anniversary of the singer’s passing.

Advertisement

“in April 1994 I wasn’t 7 yet and I wasn’t aware that your music and your attitude would be such a comfort and a rescue in my life for the years to come,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “#KurtCobain will live forever in the heart and the mind of all those who will be listening to #Nirvana’s music.”

in April 1994 I wasn't 7 yet and I wasn't aware that your music and your attitude would be such a comfort and a rescue in my life for the years to come. #KurtCobain will live forever in the heart and the mind of all those who will be listening to #Nirvana's music pic.twitter.com/P4bZt7tEQJ — ρꪖꪮꪶꪮ (@TheSecondMatch) April 5, 2021

Another fan wrote: “27 years ago today we lost a legend. You changed and revolutionised music so much that as long as people exist on this earth their hearts will always be touched. We think about you everyday and we all miss you so much.”

27 years ago today we lost a legend. You changed and revolutionised music so much that as long as people exist on this earth their hearts will always be touched. We think about you everyday and we all miss you so much. 🥺🕊❤️ #KurtCobain #Nirvana pic.twitter.com/9HsDAvfz5v — kurtsmemento (@kurtsmemento) April 5, 2021

A third fan wrote: “Forever in peace. Forever in the heart. Free forever. We all miss you. Kurt Cobain 1967-1994,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Forever in peace.

Forever in the heart.

Free forever.

We all miss you.

Kurt Cobain 1967-1994.#KurtCobain pic.twitter.com/yPUt3wa7XE — ✨ Live in the Lap of the Gods ✨ (@xselenababesx) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

“On this day in 1994 the world lost a legend, Kurt Cobain,” a Kurt Cobain archive page tweeted. “There is not a single day where we don’t think about you and we dearly miss you. You’ll never be forgotten. Rest in peace.”

On this day in 1994 the world lost a legend, Kurt Cobain. There is not a single day where we don’t think about you and we dearly miss you. You’ll never be forgotten. Rest in peace. 🕊🙏 #KurtCobain #Nirvana pic.twitter.com/B6PUkGN3kt — Kurt Cobain UK (@kurtcobain_uk) April 5, 2021

See more tributes to Cobain below:

I remember where I was. 27 years ago, Kurt was found dead at his Lake Washington home. Nirvana was my band! The music I leaned on when I was going through hard times as an abused teen in the 90’s. I visit Viretta Park when I can, to pay my respects. #ripkurtcobain #KurtCobain pic.twitter.com/j3lk69lfC2 — John Steele (@PeacefulVet11B) April 5, 2021

“In the sun, in the sun I feel as one”…Miss you genius #KurtCobain pic.twitter.com/tsbky4HuNF — ❄️🥀Shawnee Sometimes 🥀❄️ (@darling_Nikkee) April 5, 2021

“ 𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙣 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙛𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙮 “ 𝙋𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙇𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙀𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙮 𝙆𝙪𝙧𝙩 𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙙 𝘾𝙤𝙗𝙖𝙞𝙣

𝗔𝗽𝗿 𝟱,𝟭𝟵𝟵𝟰#KurtCobain #Nirvana pic.twitter.com/h4xUzWvRGI — 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐚 ® ☨ ™ (@Ad_M1285) April 5, 2021

Rembering #KurtCobain who died on this day 27 years ago. pic.twitter.com/evPYBD8Iog — Sergio Andreola (@sergioandreola) April 5, 2021

you’re face to face with the man who sold the world

#KurtCobain pic.twitter.com/3jcLVypOJ4 — Nazrin (@nazrinjamalova) April 5, 2021

We lost this magnificent soul 27 years ago on April 5, 1994 | Explore #KurtCobain's musical legacy here: https://t.co/4XUwXTnpk6 pic.twitter.com/4zpWnoH28g — Albumism (@Albumism) April 5, 2021

Kurt Cobain was not only a great musician. He was ahead of his time, also! #KurtCobain pic.twitter.com/owvATiSz25 — Mastesy (@Mastesy_) April 5, 2021

today is the anniversary of the passing of one of rocks greatest frontmen… #KurtCobain been a Nirvana/FooFighters fan since I can remember… I know he's up there keeping heaven entertained with grunge and rock. Drawing of Kurt Cobain by me. pic.twitter.com/Tij4kHjV2b — The Nautilus Art Show (@NautilusArtShow) April 5, 2021

Has it really been 27 years!! God I’m old!! One of my most fave artists when I was a teen, 42 now and have several albums downloaded! Unplugged is one of my faves!! #Nirvana #KurtCobain #nirvanafans #unplugged #grungegirl #grunge pic.twitter.com/zIJNhn2lhs — Yelsel (@Yelsel73226535) April 5, 2021

Earlier this year, Dave Grohl reflected on Cobain‘s seismic musical impact, as well as discussing the emotional toll of Nirvana‘s untimely split.

“Of course, it was an incredibly challenging experience and ultimately one of the greatest heartbreaks of my life that Nirvana isn’t still here today making music,” Grohl said, speaking on Apple Music’s Medicine At Midnight Radio.

“Whether it would be called Nirvana or something else. It is one of my life’s greatest heartbreaks that Kurt isn’t still here to write more amazing songs because it’s pretty clear that he was blessed with a gift.

“I think it’s safe to say that he was the greatest songwriter of our generation. I’m very proud to say that I got to be his drummer and play those songs every night.”