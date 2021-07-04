Yesterday (July 3) marked the 50th anniversary of the death of The Doors‘ Jim Morrison, and fans have been paying tribute to the late star, both in person and online.

Morrison died in July 1971 aged 27. He was found in the bathtub of a Paris apartment. At the time, Morrison and The Doors were mid-way through the recording process of their seventh album ‘Other Voices’.

To mark the occasion, many fans made the pilgrimage to Morrison’s grave at the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris yesterday.

Speaking to the Guardian, Dutch resident and Doors fan Imelda Bogaard said: “I come here as often as I can, either for the anniversary or on 8 December for his birthday. The music brings so much happiness – and it also brings everyone together.”

Today we remember and honor The Doors’ legendary frontman, poet, lyricist, singer, and icon, James Douglas Morrison. Celebrate Jim’s legacy by tweeting one of your favorite quotes, poetry verses, or lyrics of his. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.#JimMorrison pic.twitter.com/WgM1lglAZp — Jim Morrison (@JimMorrison) July 3, 2021

Fans and stars of the entertainment world have also been paying tribute to the star online to mark the anniversary. See a range of tributes from fans in Paris and beyond below.

#paris Jim Morrison est mort il y a 50 ans. Beaucoup de monde au père Lachaise. Une bougie dessine le chiffre 50, un bout de papier dit "thanks for your words". Inoubliable chanteur des #Doors. Deux équipes de TV recueillent les témoignages de fans qui chantent ou pleurent. pic.twitter.com/BaxZXJhr3g — CARRIERE Jérôme (@CARRIEREJerome) July 3, 2021

50 years ago today There are originals, people who gain influence from them and those that copy because they have no confidence to be themselves. Mr Mojo Risin was certainly his own man. Lucky enough to have been up to Pere LaChaise to pay my respects. Jim Morrison 1943-1971 💙 pic.twitter.com/CJc5pUGcWe — Ste Kelly (@stekellyefc) July 3, 2021

Hoy se cumplen 50 años —¡medio siglo!— de la muerte de Jim Morrison y ahora mismo hay gente congregada en su tumba en el cementerio de Père Lachaise en París pic.twitter.com/lsbLLUX9hM — Materlín (@Maeterlinck) July 3, 2021

Rockstar poet Jim Morrison passed on this day in 1971 🥀🔥 pic.twitter.com/1sfmV9RwQy — Laurence Fuller (@LaurenceFuller) July 3, 2021

He’s Hot. He’s Sexy. He’s Dead For 50 Years Today. Or Not, Depending On Your Door Of Perception. #JimMorrison pic.twitter.com/Z2zkrXvr0V — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) July 3, 2021

Earlier this year, the surviving members of The Doors released new graphic novel Morrison Hotel, part of the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations for their fifth album of the same name.

Released in October 2020, a double CD/LP deluxe reissue of the acclaimed 1970 album contains the original record newly remastered by the band’s longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick. It also features over 60 minutes of unreleased studio outtakes.

“There are many takes, different arrangements, false starts, and insightful studio conversations between the band and producer Paul Rothchild who was in the control room. It’s like being a fly on the wall,” Botnick said of the reissue.