Fans react as 100 Gecs cancel UK and European tour “with no explanation”

The tour was set to begin in October

By Anagricel Duran
Laura Les (L) and Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs perform in support of the band's
Laura Les (L) and Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs perform in support of the band's "10,000 Gecs" release at the Fox Theater on April 05, 2023 in Oakland, California. Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Fans have reacted to 100 gecs canceling their UK and European tour “with no explanation”. Check out the fan reactions below.

The duo, comprised of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, were supposed to be embarking on a 14-date tour run throughout the UK and EU this October in support of their album ‘10,000 gecs’.

Fans quickly noticed that something was up when emails began being sent to ticket holders stating that the 100 gecs shows were cancelled.

Ticket outlets such as Ticketmaster have also displayed all of the show listings as cancelled and, unsurprisingly, fans soon took to social media to express their annoyance at the lack of explanation.

Ticketmaster 100 Gecs Cancellation email. Credit: Email Screengrab
100 Gecs Ticketmaster page. Credit: Ticketmaster screengrab
Set to begin on October 8 in Berlin, the tour would have seen the musicians visit Italy, France, Belgium and more before hitting the UK and Ireland for seven shows including a huge London date at the Hammersmith Apollo. The gigs would have wrapped up a week later with a headline show at the Manchester Academy.

One fan and ticket holder tweeted “100 gecs cancelled their entire uk/eu tour with zero explanation cool cool cool” while another shared “Why would 100 gecs cancel their whole tour without saying a single word about it, I didn’t even get an email, I had to check the ticket on the Ticketmaster app”. Find more responses below.

NME has reached out a spokesperson for 100 regarding the reasons for the cancellation.

Reviewing new album ‘10,000 gecs’NME wrote: “Though it’s sorely missing some choice cuts from 100 gecs’ current live set (namely ‘Fallen 4 Ü’ and ‘What’s That Smell?’), ‘10,000 gecs’ is insanely fun and impressively ambitious.

“It’s also short but sweet, throwing its turbulent flurry of punches and then dipping out before listeners have a chance to really think about what’s going on. And therein lies the key to making the most of ‘10,000 gecs’: don’t think too hard about it, just take a deep breath and ride the wave.”

