Fans react as Bratz share image of Sinéad O’Connor doll

Fans have reacted to a visual interpretation of the late Sinéad O’Connor as a Bratz doll.

The American fashion doll and media franchise shared an image of the late Irish singer and icon as a Bratz doll in celebration of Women’s History Month. O’Connor died at the age of 56 last July.

The doll features O’Connor’s signature buzz cut, a shirt that reads ‘Jesus Is Coming’, black sunglasses, a pair of jeans, and black platform boots. The doll also appears to be holding rosary beads with the Bratz logo in her right hand.

“Welcome back, Bratz Pack! Women’s Month continues with Sinéad O’Connor, an Irish singer, songwriter, and activist with a passion for 90z grunge fashion,” began the caption of the post.

It continued: “O’Connor, who passed away in 2023, first debuted her scorchin’ buzzcut in 1987 when she was just 20 years old — two years after she signed her record deal. Her debut studio album, ‘The Lion and the Cobra’, was released in 1987 and achieved international chart success!! Sinéad‘s 1990 album, ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’, was her biggest commercial success, selling over seven million copies worldwide. Its lead single, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, was honoured as the top world single of the year at the Billboard Music Awards alongside her iconic 90s grunge looks!”

Fans immediately took to the comments to share their thoughts – both good and bad – about O’Connor as a Bratz doll.

Actress Carmen Electra thought the visual was cool, writing ‘Yasss’ with the horns and the love hearts emojis. One user wrote: “Love this so much,” while another shared, “THE OUTFIT IS SCREAMING PASSION FOR FASHION.”

Other Bratz fans expressed how much they need this to be a real doll with one commenter sharing: “Okay this isn’t a want. it’s a need,” and another adding, “We need this IRL.”

Meanwhile, other fans didn’t think this interpretation of the Irish singer was a good idea. “This is so exploitative and against everything Sinéad stood for!” read a comment while a different user wrote: “This is so insidious and I can’t stop thinking about it.”

Other artists who Bratz have turned into dolls include Britney Spears, Normani, Lana Del Rey, Chappell Roan, Tyla and more.

In other news, O’Connor‘s estate recently called out Donald Trump for using her music during his political rallies.