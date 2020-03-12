Fans react as Glastonbury unveils huge 2020 line-up

Fans are reacting after Glastonbury announced the first wave of its 2020 line-up tonight (March 12).

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the final headliner for the June festival, joining Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney on the Pyramid Stage, and he’ll be joined by Dua Lipa, Thom Yorke, FKA twigs, Haim and many, many more at Worthy Farm.

Announcing the line-up on Twitter, Emily Eavis referenced worries over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, stating that the festival is, as of now, still going ahead.

“So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020,” she wrote.

“As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣”

So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for @Glastonbury 2020. As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and… https://t.co/SisRabWwdW pic.twitter.com/sNRyhDMzRV — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) March 12, 2020

Fans have been reacting to the news of the line-up, sharing their delight, and, in some cases, dismay at the first list of names for the festival.

“You absolute babe this is just the news I needed to hear this week,” one tweeted, while another added: “Breathtaking line-up yet again. My god I hope & pray it’s not cancelled..”

Breathtaking Line-up yet again👏 My god I hope & pray it's not cancelled.. pic.twitter.com/ug8TwklNCw — bensun (@realbenrogers) March 12, 2020

You absolute babe this is just the news I needed to hear this week!!!!!!!! — Melissa Edwards (@Melonissa) March 12, 2020

Glastonbury is such a festival for the bucket list, so wish I was going this year! Fair play to them as well for adding a nice amount of decent female acts on it too! Unbelievable line up as always 👏🏻 one year I WILL go 🔥 — Kate O'Loughlin (@KateOLoughlinx) March 12, 2020

The glastonbury line up may have just saved my 2020!!🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 — Meg ♡ (@particularmegx) March 12, 2020

The Glastonbury line-up looks very decent. — Gary Feeney (@gf1987) March 12, 2020

Big up Emily and the Glasto family. The boost we all needed. Haters in this thread, sit down — Emma Hill (@emmahillwrites) March 12, 2020

The @glastonbury line up is incredible. I’m not going (I wasn’t lucky in the sale), those who are going will have an amazing festival! If you can’t find stuff to love in the line up announcement, you cannot like music!! — griptapebeercan (@griptapebeercan) March 12, 2020

Others were less impressed with the line-up, with one fan commenting: “To say this is the 50th anniversary, this is absolutely dreadful. Them 3 headline acts are the worst I think I’ve ever seen glastonbury book.” Another called the list of names “pretty poor”.

For a 50th Anniversary the line up is pretty poor — B A (@ash24b) March 12, 2020

To say this is the 50th anniversary, this is absolutely dreadful. Them 3 headline acts are the worst I think I've ever seen glastonbury book — LiΛm Briggs ⛑ (@Lbriggs88) March 12, 2020

Cancel it….shit line up ! — Blue Devil (@Trashvilleblue) March 12, 2020

A host of fans have also been sharing their worries at the event being cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Not going to be happening though is it 🙁 — Matt Dawson (@MDaws85) March 12, 2020

coronavirus coming for glasto unfortunately 😭 — 🧯 (@thepoItergiest) March 12, 2020

Genuinely I wouldn’t get to excited! That’s bang in the expected peak of Coronavirus — John Rossiter (@Futurewor1d) March 12, 2020

Now Glastonbury have announced the first line up I’m praying even more for this #coronavirus to fuck off — keira o’brien (@keiraobrienx) March 12, 2020

Emily Eavis announcing THAT Glastonbury line-up on what has been possibly the biggest day of UK coronavirus panic yet is some real queen shit, let’s stay hopeful people♥️ — tom (@TomCooney_) March 12, 2020

Coachella announced that it was rescheduling its 2020 edition from April to October due to coronavirus earlier this week. Glastonbury also responded to coronavirus fears earlier this week, saying: “We continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments.”

Keep up to date with dates, line-up rumours, tickets, and more for the 50th anniversary edition of Glastonbury on NME.