Fans react as Glastonbury unveils huge 2020 line-up

"Breathtaking line-up yet again. My god I hope & pray it's not cancelled.."

Will Richards
Glastonbury 2019
Glastonbury (Credit: Getty)

Fans are reacting after Glastonbury announced the first wave of its 2020 line-up tonight (March 12).

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the final headliner for the June festival, joining Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney on the Pyramid Stage, and he’ll be joined by Dua Lipa, Thom Yorke, FKA twigs, Haim and many, many more at Worthy Farm.

Announcing the line-up on Twitter, Emily Eavis referenced worries over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, stating that the festival is, as of now, still going ahead.

“So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020,” she wrote.

“As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣”

Fans have been reacting to the news of the line-up, sharing their delight, and, in some cases, dismay at the first list of names for the festival.

“You absolute babe this is just the news I needed to hear this week,” one tweeted, while another added: “Breathtaking line-up yet again. My god I hope & pray it’s not cancelled..”

Others were less impressed with the line-up, with one fan commenting: “To say this is the 50th anniversary, this is absolutely dreadful. Them 3 headline acts are the worst I think I’ve ever seen glastonbury book.” Another called the list of names “pretty poor”.

A host of fans have also been sharing their worries at the event being cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Coachella announced that it was rescheduling its 2020 edition from April to October due to coronavirus earlier this week. Glastonbury also responded to coronavirus fears earlier this week, saying: “We continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments.”

