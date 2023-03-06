Fans react as Harry Styles uploads and deletes photo of himself in One Direction t-shirt

Fans have reacted after Harry Styles uploaded and then deleted a photo of himself in a One Direction t-shirt — check out the reactions below.

Styles shared the mirror selfie of himself wearing merchandise from his former band’s ‘Up All Night Tour’ via his Instagram stories on Sunday night (March 5). Multiple Instagram accounts captured the photo before it was deleted and fans quickly commented their thoughts across social media, pushing the phrase “he deleted it” to become a trending Twitter topic.

Harry Styles has deleted his Instagram story wearing a One Direction shirt. pic.twitter.com/Lq6G7E7fP4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 6, 2023

Advertisement

One fan tweeted a video of fellow former One Direction member Niall Horan with the caption, “me screenshotting his story before he deleted it.” Another wrote, “his ass thinking if he deleted it no one would see it as if we already don’t have it as wallpaper uploaded in every social platform and being printed on several objects as we speak.”

Many fans speculated that the shot of the 2012 band tee was intended for his close friend’s story, and that’s why Styles deleted it. View more reactions below.

his ass thinking if he deleted it no one would see it as if we already don’t have it as wallpaper uploaded in every social platform and being printed on several objects as we speak pic.twitter.com/m83WahndkB — pilu AOTV 🌙✈️ (@callitdevotion) March 6, 2023

me screenshotting his story before he deleted it pic.twitter.com/fh1nyqWTbc — alexandra (@alexaamonicaa) March 6, 2023

need to be on harry styles close friends story pic.twitter.com/c3XnVjKlwa — elisha 🌱 (@7Osloveontour) March 6, 2023

this genre of harry styles >>> therapy pic.twitter.com/heDdCSH5CO — ash || A❥TV (@sunfflouwerry) March 6, 2023

“go to hell” is basic. its boring. “i hope you’ll be asleep when harry styles posts a selfie wearing 1d t-shirt” is terrifying. its real, it could happen to you and it happened to so many. — caro 🎞️ (@louisissunn) March 6, 2023

Advertisement

when I thought I was the only one stuck in the 1D fangirl era

also he deleted it … pic.twitter.com/Ap6dfNsrsS — thewalkingredflag (@twrf_) March 6, 2023

Whenever witnessed the story before he deleted it … welcome to close friends harry styles edition LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/W998wDusYQ — alexis got a kissy from harry x2 (@aaagoldenline) March 6, 2023

HE DELETED IT IT WAS MEANT FOR CLOSE FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/CVSRLYkCxx — anna ⋆｡°✩// HARRY’S HOUSE BEST ALBUM OF ALL TIME (@harrysasmr) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson recently spoke out about the “envy” he had for Styles’ solo career when the star first began pursuing solo projects.

“When One Direction split up, I was mortified, I was absolutely gutted,” Tomlinson told The Times in a new interview. “I was a bit bitter, I suppose because it just felt like another loss to me. But I’ve a better understanding of things now, and there’s not as much anger. It is what it is.”

Elsewhere, he said a reunion of the boyband was “hard to imagine right now” but didn’t rule out the possibility of one ever happening. “I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that.”

Tomlinson is currently gearing up to release a documentary film All Of Those Voices. The film promises an “intimate and unvarnished” journey through Tomlinson’s life and career with never-before-seen home movie footage and behind-the-scenes access to his 2022 world tour.

The film will be released in select cinemas on March 22.