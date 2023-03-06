NewsMusic News

Fans react as Harry Styles uploads and deletes photo of himself in One Direction t-shirt

"Welcome to close friends Harry Styles edition"

By Erica Campbell
Harry Styles
Harry Styles CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Fans have reacted after Harry Styles uploaded and then deleted a photo of himself in a One Direction t-shirt — check out the reactions below.

Styles shared the mirror selfie of himself wearing merchandise from his former band’s ‘Up All Night Tour’ via his Instagram stories on Sunday night (March 5). Multiple Instagram accounts captured the photo before it was deleted and fans quickly commented their thoughts across social media, pushing the phrase “he deleted it” to become a trending Twitter topic.

One fan tweeted a video of fellow former One Direction member Niall Horan with the caption, “me screenshotting his story before he deleted it.” Another wrote, “his ass thinking if he deleted it no one would see it as if we already don’t have it as wallpaper uploaded in every social platform and being printed on several objects as we speak.”

Many fans speculated that the shot of the 2012 band tee was intended for his close friend’s story, and that’s why Styles deleted it. View more reactions below.

Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson recently spoke out about the “envy” he had for Styles’ solo career when the star first began pursuing solo projects.

“When One Direction split up, I was mortified, I was absolutely gutted,” Tomlinson told The Times in a new interview. “I was a bit bitter, I suppose because it just felt like another loss to me. But I’ve a better understanding of things now, and there’s not as much anger. It is what it is.”

Elsewhere, he said a reunion of the boyband was “hard to imagine right now” but didn’t rule out the possibility of one ever happening. “I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that.”

Tomlinson is currently gearing up to release a documentary film All Of Those VoicesThe film promises an “intimate and unvarnished” journey through Tomlinson’s life and career with never-before-seen home movie footage and behind-the-scenes access to his 2022 world tour.

The film will be released in select cinemas on March 22.

