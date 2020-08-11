Fans react as Sam Fender opens UK’s first socially distanced outdoor venue

Sam Fender performed the UK’s first socially distanced outdoor show this evening – and fans have taken to social media to give their verdict.

The ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ artist headlined the new Virgin Money Unity Arena at Newcastle Racecourse tonight (August 11), with 2,500 attendees watching on from 500 platforms that were spaced two metres apart from one another.

Throughout the event, those in attendance have posted images and footage online while offering their thoughts on the ‘new normal’ for live music.

One fan on Twitter said that the gig felt “very civilised”, adding: “Seems to work. [500] pens with 5 family/friends per pen. Sensible loo/bar/food arrangements. It’s the future! At least for the foreseeable.”

Sam Fender live in Newcastle tonight – the first socially distanced large scale concert. Very civilised. Seems to work. 600 pens with 5 family/friends per pen. Sensible loo/bar/food arrangements. It’s the future! And least for the foreseeable…… pic.twitter.com/WN0NJsyCXc — Brian Ham (@_BrianHam) August 11, 2020

Sam performing Millenial! pic.twitter.com/zNBoNAHguu — Sam Fender Updates (@FenderUpdates) August 11, 2020

He looks so happy 😭 pic.twitter.com/JCZLiCR3Mp — Sam Fender Updates (@FenderUpdates) August 11, 2020

Sam perform ''will we talk'' !!!

All the credits to @/rebeccarosecook on ig pic.twitter.com/vlq9cqfxqf — Sam Fender Updates (@FenderUpdates) August 11, 2020

More of Sam and the band tonight 🎉

©virginmoneyunityarena ig pic.twitter.com/9hGnxPjhOv — Sam Fender Updates (@FenderUpdates) August 11, 2020

Commenting on a photo of the arena, a second wrote: “My hatred for human contact with people I don’t know really, realllyyy approves of this.”

Others, however, weren’t so sure about the post-lockdown concert format. “Love Sam Fender but if that’s what the future is, count me out,” said Ashley Smith. “That’s not what gigs are for me. It’s the atmosphere of being surrounded by others captivated by what’s going on on the stage loving life.”

Another fan, Vicky, said: “It’s a huge venue so it’s possible to social distance but. Y’all it’s not time.” Elsewhere, Twitter user Sarah wrote: “It all looks very strange but fair play to the organisers for finding a way to get live music out there again.”

You can see those posts and more reactions below.

The UK’s first socially distanced gig is happening now in Newcastle with @samfendermusic headlining, and where attendees have their own private viewing area with 2m of space between them. Here’s what it looks like #samfender #unityarena pic.twitter.com/YBdxpAjYyi — Kieron Donoghue (@kierondonoghue) August 11, 2020

Open-air, socially-distanced Sam Fender gig in Newcastle. I actually don’t think this looks *that* bad as it goes pic.twitter.com/BXvcRJdGS6 — Wayne (@MrWayneyB) August 11, 2020

Love Sam Fender but if that's what the future is, count me out. That's not what gigs are for me. It's the atmosphere of being surrounded by others captivated by whats going on on the stage loving life.. — Ashley Smith (@AshleySmith_22) August 11, 2020

Super interesting /weird that Sam Fender is having a 2500 capacity concert with “scaffolds” for groups of 5 to stay in/it’s people you know. It’s a huge venue so it’s possible to social distance but. Y’all it’s not time. — VICKY 🌺💐🌼🥀 (@themainevicky) August 11, 2020

Sam Fender in Newcastle tonight. It all looks very strange but fair play to the organisers for finding a way to get live music out there again. pic.twitter.com/cofezOiLyp — Sarah (@StageySarah) August 11, 2020

First gig since before lockdown, watching Sam Fender from our own liitle viewing platform. Thank you for making it happen @VMUnityArena 😁 pic.twitter.com/sgCz43TCHg — Robin Parker (@robin_parker) August 11, 2020

My hatred for human contact with people I don’t know really, realllyyy approves of this https://t.co/Mg0pT2IzkO — bianca 🌺💐🌼🥀 (@bloom_Iive) August 11, 2020

Please can they do this for everyone’s tour 😩 https://t.co/AgiVLhE3mM — 𝙺𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚢 💫 (@kerrylouise_93) August 11, 2020

every concert should be like this ✋🏼 https://t.co/LN5EsvW3SN — Smita (@bus__1) August 11, 2020

damn it’s looks quite lovely and convenient to be honest https://t.co/ZHPCDnP7lN — ⚔️ (@louscapade) August 11, 2020

Also scheduled to perform at Virgin Money Unity Arena throughout the month are the likes of The Libertines, Two Door Cinema Club and Supergrass – you can find more information here.

Headed up by the team behind Newcastle’s This Is Tomorrow Festival and SSD Concerts, the new outdoor venue has a one-way system in place, allowing for the safe and full use of toilet facilities.

Steve Davis, the managing director of SSD Concerts, said of the gig series: “Since all of our scheduled concerts have been postponed to later in the year and all venues in the city closed, the staff at SSD had a willingness to continue.

“We can’t be without music during these times so our only thought has been how can we bring music back to the British public safely and responsibly.”

This comes after the first government-backed socially distanced show took place last month, which saw Frank Turner performing to just 200 fans at the 1250-capacity Clapham Grand.