Tickets went on sale for My Chemical Romance‘s reunion show tonight – and they sold out almost immediately.

After years of waiting, the emo icons announced their long rumoured reunion yesterday (October 31) following their split in 2013.

Aside from sharing news of their reunion, MCR also announced a show at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall on Friday December 20, their first gig since 2012. Tickets went on sale at 12pm Pacific Time today (November 1) and sold out in a matter of minutes.

My Chemical Romance fans flocked to social media to share whether they had been successful or unsuccessful in bagging themselves tickets.

“man fuck mcr i didn’t even wanna see them anyways,” one emotional fan tweeted. Another wrote: “I did it guys . I GOT TICKETS #mcr I’m coming for u.”

One unsuccessful fan tweeted: “good afternoon . couldn’t get any mcr tickets. going into mourning,” while a second said: “MCR sold out in two minutes but I still waited in line for 20 minutes for it to tell me there were no more tickets.”

On the winning team, one fan tweeted: “CALIFORNIA 2019 THIS SHIT IS REAL.” Another simply wrote: “we seeing mcr,” while sharing a screenshot of their ticket.

Take a look at more fan reactions below:

Since their split, band members Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Mikey Way and Frank Iero have all enjoyed success with solo and side projects.