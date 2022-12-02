NewsMusic News

Fans react to Elton John Glastonbury headliner announcement: “A match made in festival heaven”

The legendary singer was today (December 2) announced as the first festival headliner for 2023, which will mark his final UK show of his last ever tour

By Hollie Geraghty
Elton John performs at Dodger Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (CREDIT: Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Fans have reacted to the news that Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023, marking the final UK show of his last ever tour.

Earlier today (December 2) it was announced that the legendary musician will play a bill-topping show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour,” organisers tweeted.

The singer said in a statement that he “couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage”.

“As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” he continued. “They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career … I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”

He followed up with an Instagram post that read: “Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers – the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired. Thank you for having me Emily Eavis for my final UK show – it’s going to be emotional.”

In a separate statement, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year.

“This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs.”

Elton John performing live on-stage
Elton John performs live. CREDIT: Getty

She added: “We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!”

Fans have showed similar excitement, with one writing on Instagram: “Now that is a headliner,” while another added: “This has made my year. I CANNOT WAIT.”

Music DJ and Bestival co-founder Rob de Bank wrote: “Yes @eltonofficial headlining @glastonbury on my 50th birthday weekend! Thanks @emily_eavis Michael and Nick #rocketman.”

Another person shared: “The moment we’ve waited years for down on the farm!”

“I’ve honest never exclaimed a Glastonbury headliner with as much excitement as I just did,” one fan said. “And this will be my 9th!”

A Glastonbury community account wrote: “The fact we get to celebrate his career with him in this way is just incredible! This will be a match made in festival heaven.”

Another person replied to the announcement that “even if you subjectively don’t like his music” it’s “one of the most significant musical acts in the UK ever and his last ever show on these isles”.

You can read some more fan reactions below.

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover feature last year around the release of his collaborative album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, Elton John said that he was determined to finish his ‘Farewell…’ tour – and that it will also certainly be his last.

