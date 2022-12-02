Fans react to Elton John Glastonbury headliner announcement: “A match made in festival heaven”

Fans have reacted to the news that Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023, marking the final UK show of his last ever tour.

Earlier today (December 2) it was announced that the legendary musician will play a bill-topping show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour,” organisers tweeted.

The singer said in a statement that he “couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage”.

“As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” he continued. “They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career … I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”

He followed up with an Instagram post that read: “Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers – the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired. Thank you for having me Emily Eavis for my final UK show – it’s going to be emotional.”

In a separate statement, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year.