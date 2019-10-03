Fans react as first batch of Glastonbury 2020 coach tickets sell out in just 27 minutes

Were you one of the lucky ones?

Glastonbury 2020 coach and ticket packages went on sale tonight (October 3) – and sold out in 27 minutes.

The 2020 edition of the world-famous music festival, which takes place June 24-28 on Worthy Farm in Somerset, returns following last year’s hugely successful outing – one Emily Eavis called “the best festival yet!”

The See Tickets Twitter account posted a message at 6:27pm which confirmed all coach packages had sold out:

There were a lot of people who were delighted to have bagged themselves coach tickets for next summer’s event.

However, there were those who were not so delighted sharing the news of their unsuccessful attempts at getting the hottest ticket in town.

General admission tickets go on sale this Sunday, 6 October at 9am.

The official Glastonbury Twitter account wrote: “The Glastonbury 2020 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold. Thank you to everyone who bought one. Standard tickets are on sale at 9am BST on Sunday morning (and @nationalexpress will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from 70 locations).“

The last installment of the festival in 2019 saw Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure headline. Other notable performance came from Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Liam Gallagher, Maggie Rogers, Wu-Tang Clan and Lewis Capaldi.

The latest bookies’ odds see Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac, Foals and Elton John named favourites to headline next year’s festival.

In April 2019, organiser Michael Eavis told BBC Somerset that The Beatles legend Paul McCartney would be coming to Glastonbury, “hopefully for the 50th. Don’t make a big thing of it though, will you?” he added.

McCartney himself has now said a headline slot could be a “distinct possibility”.

As ever, there’s also speculation about a potential headline spot for Fleetwood Mac – who are yet to play Worthy Farm. Last month Mick Fleetwood told fans at their Wembley show that they still “had a big field to play”, and in an interview with The Independent the band reiterated their desire to play Glastonbury.

As far back as 2017, Emily Eavis confirmed that two headliner bookings were already in the bag for 2020. “Ideally, we’d have a mix of old and new acts headlining,” she told NME. “A bit of both. But, a lot can happen between now and then, and it’s about seeing who comes through and who would be right for us. It kind of depends, we’ve just got a little while, we’re not in any rush, but it’s quite exciting. It’s always good having something in the long term plans as well.”

General tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2020 will cost £265 + £5 booking fee per ticket. The price of the ticket included entry to the festival, five nights camping, a free programme and mini-guide, onsite newspaper and mobile charging points and free firewood.

A portion of the ticket price is also donated to Oxfam, Greenpeace, WaterAid and hundreds of other worthy causes, while funds are also used to improve the site’s infrastructure and environmental impact.