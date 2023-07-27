NewsMusic News

Fans react to 2023 Mercury Prize nominations

Many have been sharing their hopes for winner, and the albums they believe should have been recognised

By Will Richards
Mercury Prize trophy
The coveted 2021 Mercury Prize trophy. CREDIT: Press

After the 2023 Mercury Prize nominations were announced this morning (July 27), fans online have been having their say.

On the shortlist for this year were the likes of Arctic MonkeysJ Hus and RAYE alongside Loyle CarnerJockstrapYoung Fathers (‘Heavy Heavy’), Fred again.. and more.

With the nominations now out there, fans, bands and more have been sharing their reactions and wishes for the September 7 ceremony.

Many have shared their hopes for the winner of the ceremony, with others highlighting albums they wish had been nominated.

See a range of reactions to the shortlist – which is completed by Jessie Ware, Olivia DeanEzra Collective and Lankum – below.

See the full list of nominees below.

Arctic Monkeys – ‘The Car’
Ezra Collective – ‘Where I’m Meant to Be’
Fred again.. – ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’
J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’
Jessie Ware – ‘That! Feels Good!’
Jockstrap – ‘I Love You Jennifer B’
Lankum – ‘False Lankum’
Loyle Carner – ‘hugo’  
Olivia Dean – ‘Messy’
RAYE – ‘My 21st Century Blues’
Shygirl – ‘Nymph’
Young Fathers – ‘Heavy Heavy’

The winner of the 2023 prize will be announced at a live ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 7, and were judged by a panel including Anna CalviJamie Cullum, Mistajam and more.

In 2022, Little Simz won the Mercury Prize for her album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’. The London rapper beat off competition from fellow favourites Self Esteem and Wet Leg last October.

The event was supposed to go ahead in September, but the ceremony was called off on the night following the death of the Queen.

