Fans react to 2023 Mercury Prize nominations

After the 2023 Mercury Prize nominations were announced this morning (July 27), fans online have been having their say.

On the shortlist for this year were the likes of Arctic Monkeys, J Hus and RAYE alongside Loyle Carner, Jockstrap, Young Fathers (‘Heavy Heavy’), Fred again.. and more.

With the nominations now out there, fans, bands and more have been sharing their reactions and wishes for the September 7 ceremony.

Advertisement

Many have shared their hopes for the winner of the ceremony, with others highlighting albums they wish had been nominated.

See a range of reactions to the shortlist – which is completed by Jessie Ware, Olivia Dean, Ezra Collective and Lankum – below.

Jockstrap absolutely must win the Mercury prize — Phil Jones (@PhilRDJones) July 27, 2023

It's going to be really dull when Fred again.. wins the Mercury prize. — Sean Carroll (@seanedmund) July 27, 2023

I can't stress it enough that jockstrap should win the mercury prize this year — Sarah Taylor🪩🚀⚡ (@tayl0rsarah) July 26, 2023

Lankum to win the Mercury Prize! Drone/doom/Irish folk crossover – yes please. — Matt D (@LegionAOD) July 27, 2023

If Arctic Monkeys win the Mercury Prize over Fred Again, then this country truly is depressing — Bazarito AFC (@BazaritoDorito) July 27, 2023

Advertisement

Great to see @EzraCollective nominated for Mercury. It’s high time the “token jazz nomination” won the award. Happy if they, Jessie Ware or Young Fathers win though. — Richie Brown (@richiewrotethis) July 27, 2023

Delighted Lankum, Young Fathers and Loyle Carner were nominated. @LankumDublin for the win though! https://t.co/tyykSMFdAC — Irvine Ferris (@irvinef) July 27, 2023

it’s about small bands not big bands why are arctic monkeys nominates ??? https://t.co/259Wf543YM — cowabungaimee🪼 (@foodforwormss) July 27, 2023

Lankum nominated for the 2023 Mercury Prize 🔥 In its 30 years there’s never been an Irish winner 🤞🏻 https://t.co/Krz5ddeHSo — Daniel Lambert (@dlLambo) July 27, 2023

And the snub of the year award goes to……@squidbanduk 's O Monolith. — BC CAMPLIGHT (@bccamplight) July 27, 2023

See the full list of nominees below.

Arctic Monkeys – ‘The Car’

Ezra Collective – ‘Where I’m Meant to Be’

Fred again.. – ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’

J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Jessie Ware – ‘That! Feels Good!’

Jockstrap – ‘I Love You Jennifer B’

Lankum – ‘False Lankum’

Loyle Carner – ‘hugo’

Olivia Dean – ‘Messy’

RAYE – ‘My 21st Century Blues’

Shygirl – ‘Nymph’

Young Fathers – ‘Heavy Heavy’

The winner of the 2023 prize will be announced at a live ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 7, and were judged by a panel including Anna Calvi, Jamie Cullum, Mistajam and more.

In 2022, Little Simz won the Mercury Prize for her album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’. The London rapper beat off competition from fellow favourites Self Esteem and Wet Leg last October.

The event was supposed to go ahead in September, but the ceremony was called off on the night following the death of the Queen.