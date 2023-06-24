Fans react to Blossoms and Rick Astley’s The Smiths cover set at Glastonbury 2023

Fans have reacted to Blossoms and Rick Astley‘s suprise set at Glastonbury consisting solely of covers from The Smiths‘ discography.

The musicians’ supergroup covers band played an hour-long set at the Woodsies Stage today (June 24). Blossoms, dressed up in all-black outfits consisting of frilly shirts, black bellbottoms and impeccable hair were joined by Astley who sported a sharp pale blue suit.

The gang opened the set with ‘This Charming Man’, ‘What Difference Does It Make’ and ‘Big Mouth Strikes Again’. Both fans who were in attendance as well as those tuned in via the festival’s livestream took to social media to share their reactions to the set.

One festival-goer tweeted: “Would love to tell teenage me that in 2023 I’d be watching Rick Astley and Blossoms play The Smiths songs and not only would it not be terrible, it would be a genuinely magic experience.”

Would love to tell teenage me that in 2023 I’d be watching Rick Astley and Blossoms play The Smiths songs and not only would it not be terrible, it would be a genuinely magic experience 😂 #Glastonbury #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/0EaY4qm6XW — Bruce McLachlan (@BruceMcLachlan) June 24, 2023

Another fan shared: “Rick Astley & Blossoms are delivering a masterful set of Smiths songs. Phenomenal performance and the #Glastonbury crowd at Woodsies Stage are loving it.”

Check out more reactions to the supergroup covers band performance below.

#RickAstley is a busy beaver today. Now on the Woodsies stage with The Blossoms channeling Morrissey while covering The Smiths repertoire. It’s actually bloody good. pic.twitter.com/O3aI0ee0yh — Emma Jean 🎭🎥🎬💙🇪🇺 (@EmsieJeaine) June 24, 2023

Well, #RickAstley is doing a set with Blossoms – of The Smiths tracks – right now at #glastonbury – And it’s brilliant. This is excellent. What a treat. And I bet he doesn’t have highly questionable political views. Woodsies stage on iPlayer. 🎉 #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/DFvPWprmJ9 — Cat Davies (@KittyCointreau) June 24, 2023

Earlier today, Astley spoke to NME about what went into the supergroup covers band along with the backlash from former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

Other highlights of today’s Glastonbury line-up include Lewis Capaldi taking over the Pyramid stage for his first performance back from his brief hiatus due to “rest and recover”.

Elsewhere at Glastonbury, Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton joined Max Richter on stage – but a man attempted to interrupt their set with a naked protest.

The Park stage saw another movie star collaboration yesterday (June 23), with Cate Blanchett appearing with Sparks during their early evening set.

Yesterday was closed with a stellar headline set from Arctic Monkeys, as well as a surprise set from Foo Fighters appearing under the moniker The Churnups.

Glastonbury continues today with performances from Guns N’ Roses, Lana Del Rey, Måneskin, The Pretenders (with a number of special guests) and more.

