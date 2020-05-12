GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Festivals

Fans react to the cancellation of Reading & Leeds Festival 2020

"RIP Summer 20"

By Tom Skinner
Reading And Leeds Festival 2014

Fans have expressed their disappointment over the cancellation of this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival – see a selection of posts below.

The dual-location event, which was set to take place across August Bank Holiday weekend, was shelved earlier today (May 12) due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

With ticketholders expecting to see Rage Against The MachineStormzy and Liam Gallagher top the main stage bill this summer, many have reacted to the bad news on Twitter.

Advertisement

One fan wrote: “I was convinced Reading and Leeds would be cancelled this year but for some reason I’m still sad about it? even tho I was prepared?” Another posted: “READING AND LEEDS FESTIVAL IS CANCELLED. I AM DEVASTATED. NO ONE TALK TO ME.”

Advertisement

 

In their official statement, Festival Republic explained that it’s now “just not possible for this year’s festival to go ahead” as planned.

“We want to extend our gratitude to our teams, artists and partners who work so hard each year. And to our fans, we’re nothing without you – we thank you for your continued support and understanding,” they said. Check out their full statement here.

Most of the UK’s scheduled summer festivals have now been cancelled because of COVID-19, including Glastonbury and Isle of Wight‘s 2020 editions.

Various figures from the UK festival scene have spoken to NME about their doubts over large outdoor events being able to return until 2021 – as well as shooting down the idea of festivals putting social distancing measures in place.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.