Fans react to the cancellation of Reading & Leeds Festival 2020

Fans have expressed their disappointment over the cancellation of this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival – see a selection of posts below.

The dual-location event, which was set to take place across August Bank Holiday weekend, was shelved earlier today (May 12) due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

With ticketholders expecting to see Rage Against The Machine, Stormzy and Liam Gallagher top the main stage bill this summer, many have reacted to the bad news on Twitter.

One fan wrote: “I was convinced Reading and Leeds would be cancelled this year but for some reason I’m still sad about it? even tho I was prepared?” Another posted: “READING AND LEEDS FESTIVAL IS CANCELLED. I AM DEVASTATED. NO ONE TALK TO ME.”

i was convinced reading and leeds would be cancelled this year but for some reason i’m still sad about it? even tho i was prepared? — soph ♡ (@sewsosoph) May 12, 2020

READING AND LEEDS FESTIVAL IS CANCELLED. I AM DEVASTATED. NO ONE TALK TO ME 😭😭 — adelaide (@goldennxangel) May 12, 2020

First the Euros now Reading and Leeds? Corona’s gone too far now RIP Summer 20 pic.twitter.com/OfcGKO90lu — Cormac Hayes (@cormachayes1) May 12, 2020

Reading and Leeds festival cancelled now as well https://t.co/Otk33zp7Sd — Josh Payne (@JoshJTPayne) May 12, 2020

need to go be sad for a sec about reading and leeds being cancelled back soon x — emily🪐 (@emswearr) May 12, 2020

Reading and Leeds festival organisers showing they have more nuance than our own government by cancelling the August shindig #TuesdayThoughts — Dazed and Dismayed (@A_myJ) May 12, 2020

petition for a six day lineup next year seen as leeds fest isn’t on this year n we need to make up for it — liv🌻 (@livvyedelsten) May 12, 2020

Reading and Leeds cancelled. It’s official. Summer ruined. Need to find a new job. — Anthony C. Beale (@Bealeionaire) May 12, 2020

Well sad but understandable that @OfficialRandL won’t go ahead this year as anything like that seems a million miles away with the current situation. Memories from 2019 #leedsfestival include bumping into the drum man @OwainWynEvans with @Dave_Hughes and @ilmmad512 and ☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/JNvbM8IEs3 — Will Smith 📻📻 (@strayfmwill) May 12, 2020

THANKS ALOT CORONA THANKS ALOT THANKS TO YOU ME AND MY MATES CANT GO TO LEEDS FESTIVAL BECAUSE YOU HAVE RUINED IT I HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY BECAUSE IM TELLING MUM https://t.co/bG2yOPPSZ9 — Emily Hobbis (@emily_hobbis) May 12, 2020

Leeds festival cancelled summer officially over🥺😢 — Jėnny (@JennyJonesx) May 12, 2020

In their official statement, Festival Republic explained that it’s now “just not possible for this year’s festival to go ahead” as planned.

“We want to extend our gratitude to our teams, artists and partners who work so hard each year. And to our fans, we’re nothing without you – we thank you for your continued support and understanding,” they said. Check out their full statement here.

Most of the UK’s scheduled summer festivals have now been cancelled because of COVID-19, including Glastonbury and Isle of Wight‘s 2020 editions.

Various figures from the UK festival scene have spoken to NME about their doubts over large outdoor events being able to return until 2021 – as well as shooting down the idea of festivals putting social distancing measures in place.