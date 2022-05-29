Fans react to Cardi B’s vacation footage of a yacht sinking in front of her

Cardi B is enjoying a viral moment after sharing footage of a yacht sinking in front of her while on vacation with her husband Offset.

On Saturday (May 28), the rapper posted a video to Twitter with the caption: “I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink”.

Over the 45-second clip, a shocked Cardi can be heard saying: “What the fuck? Oh my, it’s sinking. Y’all see this? Oh my God, they can’t do nothing? There ain’t no big boat that could save it?”

As the final parts of the yacht disappear the ‘WAP’ star says: “It’s gone… it’s gone. Bye bye.”

You can see Cardi’s video below:

I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022

Cardi later shared in an outtake on Instagram that no one was hurt in the incident. “Luckily no one was in there,” she wrote.

The clip has generated 1.3million views so far and many fans have taken to social media to react to the clip and praise Cardi for her narration of the incident.

“Please narrate the next season of Planet Earth,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said: “I need to hear Cardi B do commentary for the Hindenburg Disaster.”

Please narrate the next season of Planet Earth — Adam (@YeahAdamWeGetIt) May 28, 2022

I need to hear Cardi B do commentary for the Hindenburg Disaster — Where's Our Podcast? (@WheresOurPod) May 29, 2022

In one tweet, someone laid the audio from Cardi’s video over the top of a clip of the Titanic sinking from James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Cardi shared it with the caption: “You know what.”

You know what https://t.co/Li4CsD3sTj — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 29, 2022

See some of the best reactions below:

Don't worry haters, Cardi already rescued the Yacht pic.twitter.com/6NMuXInfQK — Gabriel💎💎💎 (@18GABR) May 28, 2022

Rare picture of Cardi B the day Titanic sunk pic.twitter.com/ahSdHxMQfW — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) May 28, 2022

Imagine watching your multi-million dollar yacht sink as you tread water away from it and from the fucking shoreline you hear Cardi B's voice screaming "ITS SINKING OH MY GOD". — Aerik (@colorofsakura) May 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Cardi B has discussed how she feels a “responsibility” to talk about politics during a new interview with David Letterman.

The rapper is one of the guests on the new season of Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, joining the likes of Billie Eilish and more.

“I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I used the fuck out of my platform,” Cardi told Letterman in a clip from the new episode. “And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.

“I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx,” Cardi went on. “A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.'”