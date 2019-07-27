Fans react to Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard appearing on the new Chance The Rapper album

"Had I known about this feature, I would have taken the day off work to deal with it in the privacy of my own home"

Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard is featured on Chance The Rapper‘s new album and fans can’t contain themselves.

After a bit of a delay that saw some fans threatening to throw a toaster in the bathtub if he didn’t hurry up and release it, Chance The Rapper’s ‘The Big Day’ was finally released yesterday (July 26).

Comprised of 22 tracks in total, ‘The Big Day’ is Chance’s first official studio album. The follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2016 mixtape, ‘Coloring Book’, he told Zane Lowe that it was inspired by his wedding day.

Upon the album’s release there was no physical list of featured guests. Instead, fans had to listen to it and work it out for themselves. One guest spot in particular that caused excitement amongst fans was Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, who appears on the album’s second track, ‘Do You Remember’.

“CHANCE WENT AND PUT BEN GIBBARD ON ONE OF HIS TRACKS. I LITERALLY SCREAMED IN MY CAR WHEN HE CAME IN WITH THE FIRST LINE,” one fan said. Another reacted by writing: “I went through a huge Death Cab for Cutie phase in high school, so hearing Ben Gibbard’s voice on Chance’s new album has my 17-year-old self shook.”

One fan said that had they known about the collaboration, they “would have taken the day off work to deal with it in the privacy of my own home.”

Others used memes to express their feelings about the collaboration between the two musicians.

Taking to Twitter, Death Cab explained how Gibbard ended up on ‘Do You Remember’.

“It all started with a, well, chance encounter three years ago backstage at Bonnaroo,” they explained. “Turns out that we and Chance The Rapper had a bit of a mutual admiration society going on, and we had a very fun hang in our dressing room.”

Also sharing pictures of the first time they met, Death Cab continued: “He revealed a straight-up impressive familiarity with some pretty deep Death Cab catalog cuts, and during which the possibility of a collaboration was briefly mentioned.

“Fast forward to 2019, and we were truly surprised and honored when Chance got back in touch and asked us to be part of a song called “Do You Remember”, which appears on his debut record, THE BIG DAY, which is out worldwide as of right now. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

They added: “Thank you, Chance, and congratulations on your big day!”

Chance responded, tweeting: “THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS! DEATHCAB FOR CUTIE CAME FOR THE BIG DAY.”

Last month, Chance The Rapper made his debut as a stand-up comic, hopping on stage during a recent open mic session.

The ‘Coloring Book’ rapper took to the stage at Chicago’s Laugh Factory to try his hand at telling some jokes. The impromptu session saw Chance start out by talking about how different people know him for different things.