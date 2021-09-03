Fans react to Drake sampling Right Said Fred on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake fans have been reacting to the rapper’s use of Right Said Fred‘s ‘I’m Too Sexy’ on one of the tracks featured on his new album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

Earlier today (September 3), the Toronto rapper released his sixth studio album, which features guest spots from the likes of JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Yebba, Travis Scott and more.

The album also includes a host of samples, ranging from Three 6 Mafia and The Notorious B.I.G. to Montell Jordan and The Brothers Of Soul. There’s also a controversial sample of R. Kelly‘s ‘Half On A Baby’ and a sample of Masego’s ‘Navajo’ which itself samples The Singers Unlimited’s 1972 cover of The Beatles’ ‘Michelle’.

Elsewhere, Drake samples Right Said Fred’s ‘I’m Too Sexy’ on the album’s seventh track, ‘Way 2 Sexy’, which features Future and Young Thug. You can watch the track’s comical video below.

“I didn’t expect to wake up this morning to hear Drake sampling Right Said Fred,” Annie Mac tweeted about the rapper’s use of the ’90s British pop single.

Desus Nice of the late night chat show Desus & Mero tweeted: “nah right said fred gotta get money off this future and drake track.”

One fan wrote: “Ok – listening to the new drake album waiting for a builder to turn up and I’m terrified to say the song Way 2 Sexy is going to become very popular. It sounds terrible and yet absolutely bangs at the same time.”

“Drake really got me bumping Right Said Fred in the gym at 7 AM,” a second fan wrote.

One fan who was less impressed with the use of ‘I’m Too Sexy’, pointed to the fact that Kanye West’s latest album, ‘DONDA’, doesn’t include a “creepy” Right Said Fred sample.

“all i’m saying is donda didn’t have a creepy right said fred flip…,” the Twitter user wrote.

Another fan said they hoped Right Said Fred got a billboard advertising their inclusion on the album in their hometown of East Grinstead, just like the other featured artists did in their hometowns.

“Did not expect to hear a Right Said Fred sample on CLB. Hope Drake had a billboard set up in East Grinstead advertising this!”

See more reactions to the use of Right Said Fred on ‘Way 2 Sexy’ below:

