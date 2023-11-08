Fans react to Girls Aloud reunion rumours: “I am literally shaking”

Fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on rumours that Girls Aloud are set to reunite.

Speculation of the rumoured reunion first arose last night (November 7), when The Sun reported that members Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts had secretly entered a recording studio together.

According to the outlet, the group are set to release a new single soon, which will be their first new release since their split back in 2013.

Advertisement

It also claims that the rumoured new track will be dedicated to bandmate Sarah Harding who died of cancer in 2021. She was aged 39.

“This has been one of the best-kept secrets in pop, but it’s actually happening now,” an unnamed source told the outlet, adding that it felt like a “totally natural thing to do — in Sarah’s honour”.

The Sun also claimed that the new song – which, if true, will be their first in 11 years – will come with a music video that sees the members performing in superhero costumes. Rumours of an upcoming tour have also been circulating, although the group have yet to confirm any plans for this.

Despite nothing yet being officially announced nor confirmed by the members, that hasn’t stopped fans from taking to social media to share their excitement at the prospect of a reunion.

“I am not joking when I say the last girls aloud comeback changed the trajectory of my life, we are so readyyy,” one user wrote on Twitter/X, while another said that a reunion would be “a historic event”.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if u can grasp how much this girls aloud news has rocked my world I can’t breathe,” another fan on social media wrote, while a fourth told their followers: “I will not apologise for the person I will become when I hear new Girls Aloud music for the first time in 11 years”. Check out more fan responses to the rumours below.

Girls Aloud will reunite 🥹😭🥺 I can't believe it 🥹 pic.twitter.com/NpOhZnb5MX — Jennifer / #TSTheErasTourFilm (@smadjam) November 8, 2023

the return of Girls Aloud is a historic event pic.twitter.com/w2y5fESfOm — Bertie Darrell (@bertiedarrell) November 8, 2023

I am not joking when I say the last girls aloud comeback changed the trajectory of my life, we are so readyyy https://t.co/9EzQXpzIB6 pic.twitter.com/Gq41ehNwAf — 🏳️‍⚧️ (@scottgayham) November 8, 2023

I will not apologise for the person I will become when I hear new Girls Aloud music for the first time in 11 years pic.twitter.com/HRmJJ5Efzx — Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) November 8, 2023

HEAD KUNTRESSES OF BRITISH POP ARE RETURNING … WHEN QUEENS OF POP AKA GIRLS ALOUD ENTER YALL SIT AND MF PAY ATTENTION!!! pic.twitter.com/LDYagP7u8u — fin (@finmetal_) November 7, 2023

i don’t know if u can grasp how much this girls aloud news has rocked my world i can’t breathe pic.twitter.com/YH4Vi5n3t4 — charlie🫶🏼🪩 (@abefr0man_) November 8, 2023

Anyone that knows me, knows that I am screaming at the news of new Girls Aloud music and possible future tour. I am literally shaking. We love & miss you Sarah ❤️ Some people have Spice Girls as their number one, but for me…it’s always been #GirlsAloud I am fucking giddy! pic.twitter.com/QoJ0HIToqX — Scott (@ScottyReading) November 8, 2023

If the speculation turns out to be true, the new release will mark the first new Girls Aloud music in over a decade. Although they have yet to release any new music since their split, the surviving members did come together earlier this year to announce a 20th-anniversary reissue of their debut album ‘Sound Of The Underground’.

Over the summer Nicola Roberts reflected on her friendship with Harding, recalling how “vivacious and full of life” she was.

“Even going back to that BRITs moment, like, how vivacious and full of life and she was so, talking about authenticity, Sarah very much was authentic in who she was,” she explained. “Didn’t try to be anyone else, never tried to turn herself down, and wasn’t even aware of the fact that she should maybe do that in certain settings.”

More recently, Nadine Coyle spoke to NME as part of the Soundtrack Of My Life series and recalled the artists who have shaped her over the years.

In the discussion, she named Kylie Minogue’s massive summer anthem ‘Padam Padam’ as the song she can’t get out of her head. “This song has been dominating my thought processes since it came out in May,” she recalled. “Me and my little girl have conversations to ‘Padam Padam’. Like, we’ll sing ‘we’re going to the shops, the shops…’ to the tune of ‘Padam’, it’s a big thing in my household.”