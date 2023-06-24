Fans react to Guns N’ Roses starting Glastonbury set on time

Fans have taken to social media to express their surprise at Guns N’ Roses starting their Glastonbury headlining set on time.

The rock band, including frontman Axl Rose and legendary guitarist Slash, are known for being exceptionally late to their gigs but for the first time in a while, they began their set precisely on time.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their shock at the fact that the rock veterans actually made it on time for a start.

One festival-goer tweeted: “The one time I don’t get to a set on time, guns and roses decide to start on time” while another said: “Guns and roses are on time! that’s a first”.

Check out all the other shocked tweets below.

Guns N’ Roses played a massive 27-song-set filled with all of their classics along with a handful of covers. They dedicated ‘Live To Let Die’ to Paul McCartney, introducing the track by saying: “We’re helping a certain individual celebrate the 50th anniversary of this song.”

They brought out special guest Dave Grohl to join them during their final song, ‘Paradise City’. While inviting the Foo Fighters frontman, Rose said “Dave Grohl cause you can never have too many guitars.”

It was speculated that Macca was going to be special guest during the band’s festival slot. Macca made a brief appearance during the end of The Pretenders set at the Park Stage. Eagle-eyed fans spotted that he was stood at the side of the stage.

In other Glastonbury news, yesterday (June 23) mystery band The Churnups were revealed to be the Foo Fighters, who took the Pyramid Stage for a one-hour performance.

Elsewhere at Glastonbury, Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton joined Max Richter on stage – but a man attempted to interrupt their set with a naked protest.

The Park stage saw another movie star collaboration yesterday (June 23), with Cate Blanchett appearing with Sparks during their early evening set.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.