NewsMusic News

Fans react to Jared Leto’s F1 intro: “I can’t tell if it’s cool or just weird AF”

The Thirty Second To Mars singer recites some iconic lyrics to celebrate the Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Liberty Dunworth
Thirty Seconds to Mars perform at the Opening Ceremony during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023
Thirty Seconds to Mars perform at the Opening Ceremony during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Jared Leto has recorded an introduction to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, and it’s fair to say fans are having a mixed response.

The 90-second-long video was recorded by the Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman, and saw him recall his favourite things about the historic city. It also served as the introduction video to the recent event, which took place in Nevada between November 16 and November 18.

Talking directly to the camera, the clip sees Leto eerily recite the lyrics to Elvis Presley’s iconic 1968 song ‘Viva Las Vegas’ with no emotion. It also features clips of the Las Vegas strip and inside the casinos, as well as images of famous Formula One drivers.

Advertisement

“How I wish there were more than the 24 hours in the day. Even if there were 40 more, I wouldn’t sleep a minute away,” he says. “Oh, there’s Blackjack and Poker and the roulette wheel. A fortune won and lost on every deal. All you need is a strong heart and a nerve of steel.” Check out the clip in full below.

Following the clip, both fans of Formula One and fans of Thirty Seconds To Mars took to social media to share their responses to the unconventional introduction to the event – with some praising it as artistic while others are significantly less impressed.

“Had SportsCenter on mute and looked up from my computer to see a super zoomed-in Jared Leto making eye contact with me through the TV. Absolute shit-your-pants moment,” wrote one user on X/Twitter, while another said they “can’t tell if it’s cool or just weird af”.

Elsewhere, one user claimed that they had “never heard a more poetic version of ‘Viva Las Vegas’,” before. However, others blasted it as being “beyond cringe” and “Mildly Unsettling & Uncomfortable”.

Find more reactions to the spoken word rendition below.

Advertisement

 

In other Jared Leto news, the singer and actor recently climbed up the Empire State Building to celebrate the announcement of the band’s ‘Seasons’ 2024 world tour.

The ‘Seasons’ tour will see the band travel across the globe performing in Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. It also marks the band’s first headline tour in over five years.

“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’,” he said of the stunt.

This isn’t the first time that Leto has surprised fans with his climbing skills, back in June the singer and actor surprised passers by in Germany after he was spotted scaling the wall of a hotel without a harness.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement