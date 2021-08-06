Fans react to Nas’ collaboration with Eminem on ‘King’s Disease II’

Fans have been reacting to Nas‘ new collaboration with Eminem, ‘EPMD 2’.

The track features on Nas’ new album ‘King’s Disease II’, which dropped this morning (August 6). You can listen to it below.

The collaboration between Nas and Eminem marks the first time the pair have rapped together, although Marshall Mathers previously produced and co-wrote Nas’ 2002 song ‘The Cross’.

Advertisement

NY rap duo EPMD (Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith) also appear on the track.

Many fans have reacted positively to the collaboration with one writing on Twitter: “Nas, Eminem and EPMD all of them went hard in their verses. Arguably best rap performance of the year”, while another said: “The first Nas and Eminem collaboration, omfg, Em killed this shiiiitttttt ayeeeeeeee.”

Another added: “Good morning nas and eminem really delivered life is good” while one fan wrote: “It’s my birthday!!! Thank God for life. And to add the icing to the cake a song from Nas, EPMD and @Eminem on my birthday. Legendary!!!”

Others weren’t so positive with one listener saying: “I’ve lived long enough to hear Eminem sound corny. Boy hurting my ear drums! Nas should’ve sent him that verse back and said no thank you. I know they weren’t in the studio together making that shit.”

Another added: “Congratulations Eminem you just ruined a dope Nas song with that robot flow and rapping off beat, Nas should have featured Jadakiss instead.”

Advertisement

You can view a selection of reactions below:

Nas, Eminem and EPMD all of them went hard in their verses. Arguably best rap performance of the year — Yousef 🇵🇸 (@Wndre_3005) August 6, 2021

The first Nas and Eminem collaboration, omfg, Em killed this shiiiitttttt ayeeeeeeee https://t.co/hqxffqowX2 — Damian (@cdr2599) August 6, 2021

good morning nas and eminem really delivered life is good pic.twitter.com/CMBrJwCkzn — tyler ✡ (@bjckmathers) August 6, 2021

It's my birthday!!! Thank God for life. And to add the icing to the cake a song from Nas, EPMD and @Eminem on my birthday. Legendary!!! pic.twitter.com/1qOvCLeCmG — DannyBoi026 (@D_OnlyDannyboi) August 6, 2021

Eminem and Nas’s chemistry are SO IMPRESSIVE together. I don’t even know which verse I prefer they just go naturally together. Definitely manifesting more Nas x Eminem collabs 🙏 — Geralt of Rivia (Secretly Yahya) (@404user_gone) August 6, 2021

That Nas, Eminem, and EPMD track….hot damn!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Eddie Gee (@EddieGe41671113) August 6, 2021

Eminem and Nas on EPMD2 pic.twitter.com/G6boyBqaJF — Angel Havok (@zaineisdeadfr) August 6, 2021

Nas and Eminem killing it still, this is what we need more of, these old guys teaching the younger generation. Tune. Both was 🔥, so much respect between the two. #Eminem #Nas #epmd2 — Chris Canham (@ChirsCanham) August 6, 2021

Nas and Eminem nailed it!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Sanitizer Spray (@2Rs_ka_pen) August 6, 2021

I’ve lived long enough to hear Eminem sound corny. Boy hurting my ear drums ! Nas should’ve sent him that verse back and said no thank you. I know they weren’t in the studio together making that shit — . (@RMais3) August 6, 2021

Congratulations Eminem you just ruined a dope Nas song with that robot flow and rapping off beat, Nas should have featured Jadakiss instead pic.twitter.com/X8RwCS0h4k — Usa Celeb News (@usa_celeb_news) August 6, 2021

Elsewhere on the album, there are collaborations with Ms. Lauryn Hill (‘Nobody’), Charlie Wilson (‘No Phony Love’), LA artist Blxst (‘Brunch On Sundays’) and the album’s executive producer Hit-Boy (‘Composure’).

Nas’ previous album King’s Disease’ arrived in August 2020 and went on to win Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammys, Nas’ first ever award at the ceremony.

In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “‘King’s Disease’ is an acutely perceptive and culturally relevant body of work that finds its author willing to try out new ideas. There’s a genuine conversation to be had about whether it’s the best rap album of the year so far.”