Fans react to Reading & Leeds 2022 line-up: “Best line-up in years”

Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Rage Against The Machine will headline the August Bank Holiday events next year

By Will Richards
Liam Gallagher performs at Reading Festival 2021. CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Fans are reacting to news of the line-up for Reading & Leeds 2022, with many calling it the “best line-up” the festival has put together in years.

Announced this morning (December 8), Arctic MonkeysBring Me The HorizonHalseyDaveMegan Thee Stallion and Rage Against The Machine will all headline the pair of events, which take place next August Bank Holiday weekend (26-28).

Others set to play the festivals, which will once again have two main stages and six headliners as introduced at this year’s event, include Polo G, Little SimzCirca WavesGriffFever 333Wolf AliceFontaines D.C.Jack HarlowEnter ShikariMadison BeerRun The JewelsMåneskin, and Bastille.

“Best lineup in years,” one fan wrote on Twitter when seeing the bill for next year’s festivals, while others praised the return of Arctic Monkeys to the events, eight years after they last headlined in 2014.

There were also a large contingent of fans excited for the long-awaited return of Rage Against The Machine, who last headlined in 2008 with a politically-charged set and were due to play in 2020 before the pandemic saw the festival pulled off:

See a range of other reactions to the Reading & Leeds 2022 line-up announcement below – with many hailing the variety, and the fact that Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Dave have all been given their first headline slots at the festival.

Among the headliners for Reading & Leeds 2022 are Bring Me The Horizon, who are topping the bill at the festivals for the first time.

“We’re gonna go hard,” frontman Oli Sykes told NME of their new headliner status. “We’ll make sure it’s insane. I’ve always said that we’d play it when we’ve earned it, and it’s finally come. We have the songs, we have the bangers, and we might not be a household name but I know that we can put on a show that’s festival-headline quality.”

Watch the full NME interview with Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes about their headline sets at Reading & Leeds 2022 below.

Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 will take place from August 26-28. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday December 10 and will be available here for Reading Festival and here for Leeds Festival.

