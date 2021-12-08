Fans react to Reading & Leeds 2022 line-up: “Best line-up in years”

Fans are reacting to news of the line-up for Reading & Leeds 2022, with many calling it the “best line-up” the festival has put together in years.

Announced this morning (December 8), Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Rage Against The Machine will all headline the pair of events, which take place next August Bank Holiday weekend (26-28).

Others set to play the festivals, which will once again have two main stages and six headliners as introduced at this year’s event, include Polo G, Little Simz, Circa Waves, Griff, Fever 333, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C., Jack Harlow, Enter Shikari, Madison Beer, Run The Jewels, Måneskin, and Bastille.

“Best lineup in years,” one fan wrote on Twitter when seeing the bill for next year’s festivals, while others praised the return of Arctic Monkeys to the events, eight years after they last headlined in 2014.

Best lineup in years fuck me https://t.co/yyeUUjeS5F — Callum_Scranlon (@callumtubs21) December 8, 2021

This is the best line up they’ve had in years https://t.co/wPUrv6X3cR — Charlie (@Chxrlie96) December 8, 2021

Bring Me The Horizon and Arctic Monkeys in the same fucking day? Yeah I’ll see you in Reading👍🏼 — Tom Warren (@tommwarren7) December 8, 2021

Arctic Monkeys yesssssssssssss https://t.co/GEijVtp0mQ — Major Charles Christmas (@JoeStephenson96) December 8, 2021

There were also a large contingent of fans excited for the long-awaited return of Rage Against The Machine, who last headlined in 2008 with a politically-charged set and were due to play in 2020 before the pandemic saw the festival pulled off:

Might have to come out of reading fest retirement for Rage tho — Matt (@asleeponthesoda) December 8, 2021

strongly considering doing friday leeds and sunday reading to just see rage and rtj twice https://t.co/Vpuwzn2uWP — Joe Lynch (@JoeLynch) December 8, 2021

rage against the machine at reading and leeds, thank u melvin ❤️ — H (@brokehalo7) December 8, 2021

Rage at reading I think I could cry I could CRYYYYY IM SO GASSED — liv (@livjeanee) December 8, 2021

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE ARE PLAYING READING FESTIVAL — Adam (@aburge2000) December 8, 2021

RATM headlining Reading? Might get to see them before they retire. Awesome. — Simon (@PoliticalCount2) December 8, 2021

@RATM are coming to reading — Blair (@blairkpercival) December 8, 2021

See a range of other reactions to the Reading & Leeds 2022 line-up announcement below – with many hailing the variety, and the fact that Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Dave have all been given their first headline slots at the festival.

there’s no way people are saying this is disappointing I am beyondddddd gassed https://t.co/evFc330jLJ — bellie (@deepfryrat) December 8, 2021

MEGAN THEE STALLION HEADLINING READING AND LEEDS FESTIVAL I’M FINALLY GONNA HAVE MY HOT GAY SUMMER — Francesco 🏳️‍🌈🍻 (@leighsadkins) December 8, 2021

Literally want to go to Reading purely for Halsey, Megan and Madison — Harry Towse (@nutterhtowse) December 8, 2021

BMTH, Arctic Monkeys, Halsey, Dave and Megan thee Stallion at next years Reading and Leeds!! TAKE MY FUCKING MONEY!! 😍😍😍😍 — Jordan McMutrie (@JordanMcMutrie) December 8, 2021

Seeing Dave headlining Reading fest has me thinking fr 👁 — Jade. (@Jadeyyx_) December 8, 2021

A Reading/Leeds festival ticket will be getting bought just to see Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Polo G and Jack Harlow — Ciaran (@ciaran_s21) December 8, 2021

Feel like we’ve gone back in time, a Good lineup https://t.co/AxSsq8QkPL — Jordan (@jordaanmp) December 8, 2021

Dave & Arctic Monkeys at Reading 🤩 Shame I won’t go because I’m an adult but you all have fun tho — grace perry ♡ (@graceperryyy) December 8, 2021

IM GOING TO LOSE MY FUCKING MIND https://t.co/kS4SQOarJd — cait 🗡 (@WHOREZlER) December 8, 2021

DAVE AND POLO ON THE SAME DAY WTFFF W https://t.co/TRCFUNwpkJ — clunky (@clunkyx) December 8, 2021

Arctic Monkeys on my birthday? Oh go on then 🤩 https://t.co/brWl1ZAG5a — Charlie (@ChazTev98) December 8, 2021

Arctic monkeys and Dave at reading I’m gonna cry real tears — Chloe (@chloeeblakemore) December 8, 2021

I don’t get why people are moaning? Huge mix, something for everyone https://t.co/LXQ7iUJKwe — lewisssssss (@diam0ndeyesx) December 8, 2021

AM, Dave and polo at reading and Leeds catch me thereeeeeeee — R (@reece1877) December 8, 2021

This is probably the best #RandL22 line up we've seen for YEARS https://t.co/S1y7wtooBr — Ellie Woodcock (@EllieL_Woodcock) December 8, 2021

Among the headliners for Reading & Leeds 2022 are Bring Me The Horizon, who are topping the bill at the festivals for the first time.

“We’re gonna go hard,” frontman Oli Sykes told NME of their new headliner status. “We’ll make sure it’s insane. I’ve always said that we’d play it when we’ve earned it, and it’s finally come. We have the songs, we have the bangers, and we might not be a household name but I know that we can put on a show that’s festival-headline quality.”

Watch the full NME interview with Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes about their headline sets at Reading & Leeds 2022 below.

Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 will take place from August 26-28. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday December 10 and will be available here for Reading Festival and here for Leeds Festival.