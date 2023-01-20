Fans react to rush for Madonna world tour tickets, as third London show is added

Tickets for Madonna’s huge 40th anniversary tour went on sale this morning (January 20) with fans taking to social media to share their reactions.

Announced earlier this week, Madonna is due to kick off the North American leg of her ‘Celebration Tour’ in July, before the European run begins in October at London’s O2.

Madonna already added one additional date at London’s O2 Arena following “overwhelming demand” during the presale and this morning, a third show was added for October 17. In total, 15 extra shows have already been added to the run.

EXTRA DATE ADDED >>> @Madonna has added an extra date at The O2 to The Celebration Tour on Tuesday 17 October 2023. Tickets on sale now 🎟️🎟️ >>> https://t.co/kf4h25HYuC#Madonna #MadonnaCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/ZmKqedxKjX — The O2 (@TheO2) January 20, 2023

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said of the upcoming trek in a statement.

Following the general sale, fans have been sharing their excitement and disappointment after hundreds of thousands of people attempted to purchase tickets.

me before and after trying to get madonna tickets: pic.twitter.com/7n4C4qlauj — tah (fan account) (@MlSTERGAGA) January 20, 2023

forgot that Madonna tickets went on sale this morning and now there’s 148,852 other gays in front of me in the queue pic.twitter.com/kxj3ESvIRf — Jordan (@jrdn_page) January 20, 2023

Gays joining the queue for Madonna tickets to see over 100,000 people in the queue #MadonnaCelebrationTour #CelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/GrdoSsUaGn — Josh (@JoshPBooth) January 20, 2023

Trying to secure Madonna tickets feels like an Olympic sport — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) January 20, 2023

when you’re trying to work out your odds of getting madonna tickets for a 20,000 seater venue when yesterday for the pre sale you were already behind 63,000 people at 9:01am pic.twitter.com/rmJHpT1sSh — Lewis Chandler 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@LewisChandler) January 20, 2023

Bankrupted myself BUT the Madonna tickets are secured. pic.twitter.com/93iRTqvGXQ — SHG (@SamAychG) January 20, 2023

However, several fans took to social media to complain about the price of Madonna tickets.

In the digital queue for Madonna tickets even though there's no hope that a) any will be available by the time I get let in and b) that I'll be prepared to pay the ticket price. #MadonnaCelebrationTour — ReadingTallMe (@ReadingTallMe) January 20, 2023

So glad I’m not a big time Madonna fan because £370 for the LOWEST price tickets?! Wtf — Captured by Corinne (@CorinneDinDin) January 19, 2023

The price of the tickets for a decent seat at the O2 in London are crazy!! — ManaboutLDN (@ManaboutLdn) January 20, 2023

I expected Madonna to be expensive but I just can’t justify £432 for a standing ticket… Or even £276 for a Floor Seat🫣🫣 #celebrationtour pic.twitter.com/VTUznd2OSY — Ry (@Iolryan) January 18, 2023

I mean, it's the most expensive ticket I have ever paid for a concert – EVER. But it's a once in a lifetime gig, right? RIGHT? I don't love any female artist as much as I love @Madonna. So, yeah, very lucky to have just got a London ticket. Please be good #Madonna! #Celebration pic.twitter.com/bFwABCdHZs — Muzz Khan (@muzzkhan) January 20, 2023

Per a press release, ‘The Celebration Tour’ will take fans on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pay homage to the city of New York where her career in music began.

Bob The Drag Queen (aka Caldwell Tidicue) is billed as a special guest opening act across all dates.

Madonna’s 2023 tour dates are as follows:

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Oct 17 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sat Dec 2 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Tickets for Madonna’s The Celebration Tour are available here (UK) and here (North America).