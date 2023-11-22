Fans react to The Rolling Stones’ US tour being sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons

Fans have been reacting to the news that The Rolling Stones’ upcoming US tour will be sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons.

News that the rock veterans – now comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – would be hitting the road again was shared yesterday afternoon (November 21), when the band posted a new update online.

Kicking off in spring 2024, the tour will consist of 16 live shows across North America, opening with a slot in Houston, Texas on April 28. The dates also include shows in Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and more, with a final show being held in Santa Clara, California on July 17.

Following the announcement, there was another part of the post that surprised fans too – confirmation that the tour would be sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

At first, some fans thought the collaboration was part of a joke by the band, particularly with Jagger being 80, Richards aged 79 (turning 80 in December), and Wood being 76. However, following a new statement on the organisation’s official website, it appears that not only is the news true, but members of the AARP will be given early access to tickets.

“Wait WAIT the new Rolling Stones tour is being sponsored by *AARP*? really leaning in to it huh,” wrote one user on X after realising the news wasn’t part of a joke.

The Rolling Stones tour is sponsored by AARP??? 30 years ago, that would’ve been a hack joke. Now it’s real. — Mike 🏌🏻🚴‍♂️ (@NYRfan46) November 22, 2023

Some taking to social media described the two joining forces is like “a straight-up Simpsons joke” and “painfully on brand” too, while others made light of the sponsorship.

“Rolling Stones Tour in 2024 is sponsored by AARP… Oh, the irony… does that mean they’ll serve fibre drinks.. and the doors will open at 3pm and end by 7pm so everyone can be home and in bed by 9pm?” one joked, while another described the collaboration as “pure poetry”.

Find more responses to the AARP sponsorship below.

The news of the US tour comes just days after the rock veterans began teasing an upcoming announcement by showcasing their logo around the world.

Over the weekend, fans began noticing their famous tongue and lips logo popping up in public. For instance, in Denver, a giant red and black banner appeared showing the band’s signage displayed at the Empower Field at Mile High, and in Cleveland, projections of the logo were seen on the Terminal Tower and at Browns Stadium.

The tour also follows their recently released ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album – their first full-length LP since 2005.

Speaking with NME at the time of the album’s release, Ronnie Wood teased tour plans when he revealed that it is a “must” to return to Glastonbury again.

He also spoke about the reality of a full-blown tour and showing off the new songs in a live setting, stating: “I have complete faith. We could play the whole album, you know what I mean? But [Mick and Keith] will go, ‘Oh no Ron, that’s so ambitious’. We’re not gonna forget the back catalogue.

“There are certain songs, ‘Paint It, Black’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, that have got to be played. We’re only making room for, say, three or five songs.”