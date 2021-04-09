News Music News

Fans are remembering DMX through his Verzuz battle

The late rap icon went up against Snoop Dogg in the battle last year

By Rhian Daly
DMX
DMX CREDIT: @shotbyjacques

Fans of the late rap icon DMX are remembering the star’s gift through his Verzuz session, which took place last year.

The rapper died earlier today (April 9) after suffering a heart attack reportedly caused by an overdose earlier this week. He was 50 years old.

In July 2020, the legend took part in the rap battle series, going up against Snoop Dogg for one of the most-viewed instalments in the series at the time.

During the battle, X ran through his hits including ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’, ‘Party Up’, ‘Slippin’’ and more. The session saw the two rappers dancing and singing along to each other’s songs and celebrating each other’s work.

The battle broke viewing records for Verzuz, with more than 525,000 concurrent viewers on Instagram and over 2million viewers overall. On Apple Music, it drew in more than 600,000 concurrent viewers and over 1.4million overall.

“A reminder DMX and Snoop Dogg put on one of the best Verzuz,” one Twitter user captioned a clip of the session. “DMX had so much energy and was in good spirits.”

 

“I’m appreciating the Verzuz with Snoop & DMX so much more now,” another added. “Eternally grateful they shared this with us before he passed.”

You can watch DMX perform ‘Slippin” and ‘What These Bitches Want’ on Apple Music, and see more fan reflections on the battle below.

The Verzuz team has also paid tribute to X following the news of his death. “The Verzuz family is deeply saddened by the loss of a cultural icon and a friend: Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.

“DMX always showed his authentic self to the world, especially during the painful moments, and for that he was one of a kind. His music, his spirit, and who he was, will continue to live on in the millions of fans around the world.”

They concluded: “Verzuz exists to celebrate the creatives and give them their flowers. The DMX we all saw is the DMX we knew, and will continue to remember.”

Stars of the music world and beyond have also paid tribute to the late icon, with his label Def Jam calling him “a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world”.

