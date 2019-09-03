Fans respond to Flume performing sex act live on stage at Burning Man

"Definitely one of the most Burning Man things ever"

Fans have responded after a video emerged of Flume performing a graphic sex act while on stage at Burning Man Festival.

The video was posted on (and then swiftly deleted from) Instagram by the DJ’s rumoured girlfriend Paige Elkington with the caption “sorry mom”.

During Flume’s set at the iconic Nevada festival, a sign was held up in the crowd which read ‘Does Flume even eat ass?’

Actress Paige posted a photo of the sign to her Instagram story along with the caption ‘Lol wait for the next story’ before sharing the now-deleted video.

Flume has now started trending on Twitter following the incident, the video of which has gone viral courtesy of Reddit, and fans are suitably confused at the goings on.

One fan described the act as “exactly the kind of energy we should all strive for”, while another said it was “definitely one of the most Burning Man things ever”.

Flume released his new ‘Hi This Is Flume’ mixtape and single ‘Friends’, earlier this year, which was followed by a collaboration with London Grammar. He’ll return to the UK later this year to headline Transgressive’s 15th birthday celebrations at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

It was also revealed at the start of the year that the DJ had been in the studio with Gorillaz/Blur maestro Damon Albarn.