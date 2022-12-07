Fans respond to new Taylor Swift Madame Tussauds waxwork

Fans have shared their thoughts on the new Madame Tussauds waxwork of Taylor Swift at the Dubai museum.

Madame Tussauds Dubai had added a new “Mastermind” to its gallery, revealing a new model of Swift yesterday (November 6) that nods to the ‘Folklore‘ album era.

The handcrafted statue is of Swift sporting the kind of low, chignon bun featured in some of her ‘Folklore’ music videos including ‘Cardigan‘. The wax figure, holding an acoustic guitar, is dressed in a red sequinned turtleneck top tucked into a pair of high-waisted khaki pants.

Fans had mixed feelings about the new waxwork. While many pointed out that it’s an improvement on previous iterations at other waxwork museums, it was still largely agreed that it doesn’t quite nail Swift’s resemblance.

One person on social media wrote: “Why is it so difficult to get Taylor’s wax figures to actually look like her? I mean this one’s not bad compared to others but still.”

Another said: “I’m tired of these wax figures, but this one is at least better than usual.”

However, some weren’t impressed at all. “Haven’t @TussaudsUSA seen what Taylor Swift looks like or are they making her wax figures after looking at that “it’s just Ashley” girl?!😭”.

“Somebody stop please them from making wax figures😭,” wrote another person.

Meanwhile, a signed guitar from Swift’s ‘Midnights’ recording sessions is being auctioned off in aid of war veterans.

The acoustic guitar, which features an image of the singer-songwriter during the recording of her latest album, currently has seven bids with the latest at $4,500 (£3,708). You can make a bid on the item here.

Raven Drum Foundation’s second annual 12 Drummers Drumming auction will run until Monday (December 12), bringing together a list of music’s most influential artists to raise vital funds for veterans and first responders who are dealing with PTSD and trauma, according to Billboard.

In other news, Swift fans in the US are suing Tickemaster following the recent controversy over ‘The Eras Tour’ tickets.