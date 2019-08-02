Soy Division goes viral as fans ruin their favourite band names by changing just one letter

Pink Flood. Blub. The Rolling Stoves. Pu-Tang Clan. What new names can you come up with?

A new music game that sees fans try to ruin their favourite band names by changing just one letter has gone viral.

What’s in a name? Well, quite a lot, really. A band name is one of the first decisions any budding young group has to come to and – as some very famous musicians will gladly tell you – there’s a whole load of fuck-up potential.

Trending this evening (August 2) on Twitter, the hashtag #RuinABandNameWithOneLetter has garnered some pretty hilarious results.

From Poxy Music, Arctic Donkeys, Rash and The Beagles to Guns n Moses, My Chemical Bromance, Mullet For My Valentine and The Cute, who knew that there would be so many possible results?

While the aforementioned are names that see a single letter changed, some names see a letter added or removed. The Flamingo Lips, Codplay, The Small Faeces, are just a few that were posted.

Take a look below at some of the best new band names to come from the new hashtag: