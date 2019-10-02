Fans send messages of love and support after J Hus shares worrying message on Snapchat

"Love and light to him"

Fans have shared messages of love and support for J Hus after the rapper posted a concerning message on Snapchat.

The acclaimed rapper, who won the NME Award for Best Album in 2018 for his debut ‘Common Sense‘, posted the message this morning, referring to the recent death of his father and his time in jail.

J Hus, real name Momodou Lamin Jallow, stated that “there was nothing here for him” any more and said that he “wanted to talk to his dad”, before apologising “to anyone he’d intentionally or unintentionally hurt”.

‘Tbh, I don’t wanna be here no more,” he wrote. “Not that I’m stressed or fed up, it’s just I need to go to the next stage.”

He added that “this album is very good as well” and ” it’ll be a good note to end on,” before continuing, “I sincerely apologise to anyone I’ve intentionally and unintentionally hurt or done harm to. Please forgive me. I was probably at a stage where I didn’t know myself. Everyday I look back at my history and feel regret.”

“I look at black boys and black men and wanna cry. If we stopped killing each other uno how successful we’d be. I’m sorry for taking part in this shit.”

He appeared to suggest that he did not intend to take his own life, but was “just waiting my time.”

Fans have since taken online to show their support and love.

J Hus was released from jail back in April after serving eight months for possession of a knife. Hours after being released, he appeared on stage with Drake during his show at The O2 in London.

J Hus released his debut album ‘Common Sense’ in 2017, which won Album Of The Year at the 2018 NME Awards.. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Joe Madden said: “With his attention-grabbing skills and knack for sculpting hooks, J Hus could crack the US with a single feature on some hot rapper’s hit track. But honestly, with our homegrown scene so exciting right now, why not simply stay basking in that local adulation?”

