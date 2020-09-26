News Music News

Fans share hauls from second of three 2020 Record Store Day events

The annual Record Store Day celebration is being spread over three separate days due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Rhian Daly
CREDIT: Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images

Fans have shared their hauls from the second of three 2020 Record Store Day events.

The annual Record Store Day celebration was originally due to happen on April 18, but is now taking place over three separate days this year. The decision was taken to accommodate social distancing measures put in place for the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans across the country have been sharing the limited edition records and special releases that were released for the second event today. Each event this year will have different releases.

This weekend’s drop includes a 50th anniversary edition of Paul McCartney’s on limited edition half-speed mastered vinyl pressing, a 25th anniversary seven-inch singles box edition of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s ‘Return To The 36 Chambers’, and Britney Spears’ ‘Oops… I Did It Again’ on vinyl, with four rare remixes and four rare songs, and more.

The October event will feature exclusive releases from Beck and St. Vincent, Def Leppard, Eminem, Suede, Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg and Thin Lizzy.

Record stores shared photos of the crowds visiting them for the event today. “Drop 2 has begun!” tweeted Resident in Brighton. “Lovely to see some familiar faces and lots of grinning eyes!!!”

 

However, some record stores have elected to stay shut due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the UK. Banquet Records tweeted: “With everything going on right now, our doors remain closed so all our sales will be online. but we’re ready to go for 6:00pm for limited released from Dermot Kennedy to Fleetwood Mac, Declan McKenna to Britney.”

Spillers Records in Cardiff also had to stay closed due to lockdown measures in Cardiff. “It’s with a heavy heart that we will NOT be opening the shop this Saturday for @RSDUK Drop 2,” they wrote on Twitter. “With Cardiff surrounded by areas under new lockdown measures it doesn’t seem like the right thing to do this time.”

 

See the social media reaction to the second Record Store Day of the year below.

 

The first 2020 Record Store Day event drew big crowds and support from music fans across the UK.

