Fans share hauls from second of three 2020 Record Store Day events

Fans have shared their hauls from the second of three 2020 Record Store Day events.

The annual Record Store Day celebration was originally due to happen on April 18, but is now taking place over three separate days this year. The decision was taken to accommodate social distancing measures put in place for the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans across the country have been sharing the limited edition records and special releases that were released for the second event today. Each event this year will have different releases.

This weekend’s drop includes a 50th anniversary edition of Paul McCartney’s on limited edition half-speed mastered vinyl pressing, a 25th anniversary seven-inch singles box edition of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s ‘Return To The 36 Chambers’, and Britney Spears’ ‘Oops… I Did It Again’ on vinyl, with four rare remixes and four rare songs, and more.

The October event will feature exclusive releases from Beck and St. Vincent, Def Leppard, Eminem, Suede, Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg and Thin Lizzy.

Record stores shared photos of the crowds visiting them for the event today. “Drop 2 has begun!” tweeted Resident in Brighton. “Lovely to see some familiar faces and lots of grinning eyes!!!”

And we’re off!!!@RSDUK Drop 2 has begun! Lovely to see some familiar faces and lots of grinning eyes!!! We’ve got plenty of stock so head down, say hello, celebrate #RSD20 & grab a treat! #recordstoreday #RSDResident #brighton pic.twitter.com/GSq64hJPmk — resident (@residentmusic) September 26, 2020

However, some record stores have elected to stay shut due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the UK. Banquet Records tweeted: “With everything going on right now, our doors remain closed so all our sales will be online. but we’re ready to go for 6:00pm for limited released from Dermot Kennedy to Fleetwood Mac, Declan McKenna to Britney.”

it's #RSD20 drop 2 today. with everything going on right now, our doors remain closed so all our sales will be online. but we're ready to go for 6:00pm for limited released from Dermot Kennedy to Fleetwood Mac, Declan McKenna to Britney https://t.co/VWZyCiY7RZ pic.twitter.com/dL0Qgk4P6y — Banquet Records (@BanquetRecords) September 26, 2020

Spillers Records in Cardiff also had to stay closed due to lockdown measures in Cardiff. “It’s with a heavy heart that we will NOT be opening the shop this Saturday for @RSDUK Drop 2,” they wrote on Twitter. “With Cardiff surrounded by areas under new lockdown measures it doesn’t seem like the right thing to do this time.”

It's with a heavy heart that we will NOT be opening the shop this Saturday for @RSDUK Drop 2 With Cardiff surrounded by areas under new lockdown measures it doesn't seem like the right thing to do this time. More info here https://t.co/3C8L4coIFs

Thanks for your understanding pic.twitter.com/tb6LB101Ra — SPILLERS RECORDS (@spillersrecords) September 22, 2020

See the social media reaction to the second Record Store Day of the year below.

Small haul for #RSD20 today. pic.twitter.com/SxoawJw7fM — Listen to Scientists, not stupid people (@davidlasseter) September 26, 2020

One of the best albums ever made. My only #RSD20 buy, but WHAT a buy 😍🖤 pic.twitter.com/jftVjforhO — NewGhost (@newghostband) September 26, 2020

Didn’t quite fancy another 4am start in the early morning’s wonderful torrential rain for @RSDUK Drop 2, but still managed to make it to @UpNorthVinyl at a far more reasonable time and grab two of my biggest wants from @daftpunk_com and @rogerwaters! 😄 #RSD20 #RSDDrops pic.twitter.com/FPYALNQCd2 — Jack Fermor-Worrell (@JFW_Music) September 26, 2020

The first 2020 Record Store Day event drew big crowds and support from music fans across the UK.