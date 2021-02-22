Fans are sharing footage from Daft Punk’s last ever gigs

Footage is circulating on social media of Daft Punk‘s last ever gigs, as the iconic French duo announced today (February 22) that they are breaking up.

The pair — Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo — announced their farewell in a YouTube video entitled ‘Epilogue’, which saw the two walking around the desert in their recognisable space-age helmets and leather jackets in excerpted footage from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma.

The video then reached a dramatic conclusion when one of the members eventually touches a button which results in his explosion, before the clip fades to black.

In the wake of the news, the music world has been celebrating the duo and fans have been remembering their final live shows.

The band’s last two performances both came at the Grammy awards – in 2014 they played ‘Get Lucky’ alongside Pharrell and Stevie Wonder, while three years later they joined The Weeknd for a medley of songs they produced for the artist. See both of those performances below.

Aside from the short awards show performances, the band’s final full live show came at the culmination of their Alive 2007 tour, in December of that year in Sydney, Australia. See the setlist and footage from the show and others on the Alive tour below.

Daft Punk played:

Robot Rock / Oh Yeah

Touch It / Technologic

Television Rules the Nation / Crescendolls

Too Long / Steam Machine

Around the World / Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

Burnin’ / Too Long

Face to Face / Short Circuit

One More Time / Aerodynamic

Aerodynamic Beats / Forget About the World

The Prime Time of Your Life / Brainwasher / Rollin’ & Scratchin’ / Alive

Da Funk / Daftendirekt

Superheroes / Human After All / Rock’n Roll

ENCORE

Human After All / Together / One More Time (Reprise) / Music Sounds Better With You

this encore remains the best performance to me of all timehttps://t.co/JJmKEOdkyD — Mavoix (@itsmavoix) February 22, 2021

This was: that show. I go back to videos of this show fairly often. It was very, very cool to be in that crowd. https://t.co/zVrWQYfJIW — mike d (@MikeDiver) February 22, 2021

If you haven’t seen Daft Punk’s Alive 2007 tour, here’s the show in its entirety from Lollapalooza. I remember as a kid hanging Christmas lights in my basement in the shape of a pyramid and attaching them to switches to replicate it. https://t.co/Jj6d069q9U — Patrick (@Traincrossin) February 22, 2021

Among those paying tribute to Daft Punk following news of their breakup are Disclosure, who called them “THE greatest to EVER do it”.

“Words can’t describe the inspiration & knowledge we gained from listening to the 2 robots over the years. Wishing them nothing but good energy & positivity for the future – Thank you for everything Guy & Thomas.”

THE greatest to EVER do it. Words can’t describe the inspiration & knowledge we gained from listening to the 2 robots over the years. Wishing them nothing but good energy & positivity for the future – Thank you for everything Guy & Thomas 😢♥️ unreal… — Disclosure (@disclosure) February 22, 2021

The pair’s most recent album came in 2013 with ‘Random Access Memories’, which bagged them Album of the Year at the 2014 Grammys.

They also scored six top 10 singles in the UK charts, including ‘Around The World’ and ‘One More Time’.