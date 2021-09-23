Fans think Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek and Christine & The Queens are releasing a joint single

Fans of Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek and Christine & The Queens believe the three singers are working on an upcoming track together.

Charli has worked with both Polachek and Christine separately in the past, and a new Instagram post from Charli has fans speculating about a three-way collaboration in the near future.

Sharing a host of images on social media yesterday (September 22), Charli shared the photo in question, which sees the trio posing in what looks to be footage from a music video, with the caption: “a perfect shape.”

See the post below:

Since the photo has been shared, fans on social media have been discussing the potential of a collaboration between the three artists.

See a range of reactions to the rumours below:

charli xcx recording a new music video – said to be a collab with caroline polachek and christine and the queens. 💕 — dior (@diorIeak) September 22, 2021

charli AND caroline AND christine???? on ONE song? — kyle (stream good ones🩸) (@grizzlybara) September 22, 2021

🚨 XCX-EMERGENCY! Charli XCX x Christine and the Queens x Caroline Polachek. pic.twitter.com/FGzgAOgzel — MC Charli do XCX 🩸 (@CharliXCXBrazil) September 22, 2021

CHARLI FEAT CAROLINE POLACHEK FEAT CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS IS COMING OMG — n e r e a 💫 (@nerea_nrg) September 22, 2021

Charli XCX x Christine and the Queens x Caroline Polachek?! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/m61evCuN8g — Charli XCX Portugal 🩸 (@charlixcxpt) September 22, 2021

Earlier this month, Charli XCX released a brand new single called ‘Good Ones’, marking her first material since her 2020 album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’.

A new album is reportedly set to follow, with Charli appearing to tease her forthcoming new album’s release date: March 18, 2022. It was displayed on a gravestone that had been engraved with the singer’s name as well as her birthday: August 2, 1992.

She also recently revealed that she is currently “very into making ultimate pop music,” adding: “I’m exploring what it means to be a pop star on a major label in a not very current way. And that’s really fun to me.”

Charli XCX is due to return to the stage in London on October 24 as part of her three-date ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ tour. She’ll play at the capital’s Lafayette venue, with gigs also scheduled for Los Angeles and New York.

Polachek, meanwhile, returned back in July with new single ‘Bunny Is A Rider’.