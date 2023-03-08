Fans think Frank Ocean has been uploading old music to Spotify under alias

Fans believe Frank Ocean has been uploading some of his old music on to Spotify under an alias

The user blondead has so far uploaded three Ocean fan favourites from his 2010, 70-track compilation ‘The Lonny Breaux Collection’.

Three tracks ‘miss you so’, ‘bedtime story’ and ‘sucka for love’ have so far been uploaded to stream from the artist page.

Advertisement

The songs match the tracks ‘Miss You So’, ‘Bedtime Story’ and ‘Sucka for Love (Alternate Version)’.