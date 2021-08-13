Fans think Hayley Williams could be writing new Paramore lyrics

Paramore fans think Hayley Williams is writing new lyrics for the band’s sixth album.

It comes after the frontwoman thanked her fans for their “memes and kindness” on Twitter and mentioned that she must “write lyrics”.

The singer has already released her debut solo records ‘Petals For Armor‘ and ‘Flowers For Vases / descansos‘ in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Earlier this year, Williams said that she had no plans to make another solo record but will instead turn her focus back to Paramore.

thank you for your memes and kindnesses, for your insults and slights, for the introspection and the externalization. but i've been doom scrolling on this website for 2 days straight and i must discipline myself ! not to mention write lyrics ! save your memes for next time — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) August 12, 2021

The singer also hinted in April that she was working on a new Paramore record after posting a screengrab of a conversation she was having with drummer Zac Farro. In it, the two discussed “paramore 6”, with the pair seemingly reflecting on ​getting old with the number of albums they’d chalked up to date.

Now, her latest tweet has led many excited fans to speculate about the new album.

“WRITE LYRICS FOR 6MORE????” wrote one fan referring to the band’s forthcoming sixth album. Another added: “Write lyrics…. like for Paramore music????”

WRITE LYRICS FOR 6MORE????:) — callie (@bajablastofus) August 12, 2021

Write lyrics…. like for Paramore music???? Hayleyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!! Loveyousomuch k bye. — Sara I I I (@sarac93) August 13, 2021

HAYLEY WRITING LYRICS HAYLEY WILLIAMS MAKING NEW MUSIC OH MY GOD PARAMORE NEW ALBUM OR HAYLEY WILLIAMS 3 https://t.co/YdVypmUUXP — violet (@gbgess) August 13, 2021

lyrics for paramore? 🥺👉🏽👈🏽🥺 — estefania (@exmxqx) August 12, 2021

next time when you announce 6more? 🤩 i’ll be waiting — mari | misery lake (@sadpiIota) August 12, 2021

One fan also asked if the new record had a title and another asked what her favourite lyric was on the band’s forthcoming album but unsurprisingly they never got a reply.

does the record have a title 🔫 — ↯ sarah (biggest ferris fan) (@kissevermore) August 12, 2021

Okay but before you go what's your favourite lyric you've written since starting 6more? — Adam 🍉 (@GenericAdam) August 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Paramore recently reissued their 2007 album ‘Riot!’ on silver vinyl as part of their label Fueled By Ramen’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The band’s second studio album, which came out in June 2007, featured such songs as ‘That’s What You Get’, ‘Crushcrushcrush’ and ‘Hallelujah’.

Paramore’s last album was 2017’s ‘After Laughter‘.

In June, the band also made two songs – ‘Decode’ and ‘I Caught Myself’ – from the original Twilight (2008) soundtrack available on Spotify in the US.