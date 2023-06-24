Fans think Paul McCartney might be joining Elton John on stage at Glastonbury Festival this weekend.

The Beatles legend was among VIPs who were spotted watching Foo Fighters side stage when the band performed their surprise set as mystery band The Churnups yesterday (June 23).

However, festival-goers and watchers have suspected that Macca is down on the farm for another reason – to appear as John’s special guest when he performs in the Legends slot tomorrow (June 25).

Advertisement

Back in December, John was confirmed as first Glastonbury Festival 2023 headliner, which will be the final UK show of the ‘Rocket Man’ singer’s last ever tour.

He’s since revealed that he has developed a “brand new show” for his Glasto set.

Rumours of potential guests first arose following a recent interview with John, in which he teased that some special guests would be joining him for during his closing headline set on Sunday. John’s husband, David Furnish, later confirmed on Sky News that there will be “four collaborators of his choosing”.

It’s not unusual for Glastonbury headliners to bring out a special guest or two, and last year, McCartney invited both Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen on stage for his own set.

“I’m thinking sir Elton is going to bring our Sir Paul McCartney and Eminem on Sunday by the way,” one Twitter user speculated.

Advertisement

“Paul McCartney watching the Foo Fighters secret set at #Glastonbury23 … sticking around to play with Elton John on Sunday? What else are the rumours apart from Britney Spears?” another wrote.

Spears fans have also speculated if the pop star will make a surprise appearance at this year’s Glastonbury.

Others have wondered if McCartney could even be joining tonight’s (June 24) headliners Gun N’ Roses.

“So Paul McCartney was watching the Foos at side of the stage. Surely he’s there for “Live and Let Die” with Guns’N’Roses tomorrow?” a Twitter user asked.

Earlier this month, John admitted that he’s “a little intimidated” by the prospect of headlining Glastonbury Festival.

Elsewhere, the singer and pianist praised Nova Twins ahead of them appearing on same day at Glastonbury.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.