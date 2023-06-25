Fans unhappy that Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Glastonbury wasn’t live-streamed

Sophie Ellis-Bextor opened the famed Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 today (Sunday, June 25), but fans aren’t happy that the set wasn’t live-streamed.

Following the end of Ellis-Bextor’s set today, fans took to social media to voice their disappointment that her performance wasn’t broadcast on the BBC’s iPlayer. Instead, a rerun of Saturday’s Pretenders set was shown.

Ellis-Bextor was the first artist to play the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, following the Bristol Reggae Orchestra And Windrush Choir, with many fans regarding her as the stage’s opening act for the day.

Advertisement

Check out several tweets about Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s set below.

Adding my voice to the many people complaining about Sophie Ellis-Bextor's set not being broadcast by the BBC. I understand when it's big acts on small stages (as crew not set up there) but she's opening the Pyramid? Why wouldn't you show that? — Amy Jo McLellan (@AmyJoSays) June 25, 2023

disappointed that bbc iplayer are not showing Sophie Ellis Bextor.. she’s a huge artist and should be shown😔 Not good from bbc.. — Sally (@Sallyjeston) June 25, 2023

Totally confused as to why Sophie Ellis-Bextor is not on the iPlayer #Glastonbury Live stream right now? They showed Rick Astley at the same time in UHD yesterday. What is going on @BBCiPlayer ? #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/rFq7jRv8Lj — Mr Padam R 💎 (@MrAdamR) June 25, 2023

I want @BBCiPlayer to come out and personally apologise to the British public and Sophie Ellis Bextor for not showing her set live at #Glastonbury #glastonbury2023 https://t.co/UKecCvRpEV — Kris-py Shredded Chicken (@kirv96) June 25, 2023

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed to a pack crowd at the Pyramid Stage, performing classics by the likes of Moloko and Madonna, “taking us to church” with ‘Like A Prayer’. Elsewhere in her set, Ellis-Bextor performed a cover of Cher‘s ‘Take Me Home’, ‘Get Over You’, Freemason’s ‘Heartbreak (Make Me A Dancer)’ and closing out with crowdpleaser ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’.

Advertisement

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Glastonbury 2023 setlist was:

‘Take Me Home’ (Cher cover) ‘Young Blood’ ‘Get Over You’ ‘Lady’ (Modjo cover) ‘Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)’ (Spiller cover) ‘Sing It Back’ (Moloko cover) ‘Crying at the Discotheque’ (Alcatraz cover) ‘Like A Prayer’ (Madonna cover) ‘Heartbreak (Make Me A Dancer)’ (Freemasons cover) ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’

Today marks the final day of Glastonbury 2023, which will be headlined by Elton John, who will be playing his final show in the UK.

So far, four special guests have been confirmed for Elton John’s set, though who they are is anyone’s guess. Fans are speculating, however, that Britney Spears could appear during the set following hints that she’s posted on social media.

Earlier today, it was announced that Japanese Breakfast was unable to make her 12:30pm set at The Other Stage over travel delays. She was replaced by Eaves Wilder. Similarly, the stage’s opening act The Joy also cancelled their performance, which was scheduled to kick off at 11am. The Joy were replaced by Mother Sky.