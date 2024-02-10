Fans are upset that Playboi Carti streamed with Adin Ross for only 10 minutes

Playboi Carti has received online backlash after his brief appearance on popular Kick streamer Adin Ross’ live broadcast earlier this week.

On Sunday (February 4), Ross announced the ‘Whole Lotta Red’ rapper would be a guest on his livestream after he performed ‘FE!N’ with Travis Scott at the Grammys. The Florida streamer replied to a news post about the event, saying he had paid Carti $50,000 (£39,704) to join him. “$50k?,” he wrote, “2 million [sic], cash & a rari 2024 ‘MUSIC’. Adin X Playboi Carti stream tonight live on my kick. See u soon.”

According to Sportskeeda, the stream was highly anticipated with over 470,000 viewers waiting to watch Carti – but it was over an half and a half until he joined the broadcast. When the rapper finally showed up, he didn’t talk much and left after just 10 minutes without even taking a seat.

Advertisement

X/Twitter user Scubaryan_ shared videos from the livestream, showing Carti and Ross awkwardly interacting in the dark. The rapper wore all black, including the same black plastic mask he wore at the Grammys. Other fans have alluded that Carti left swiftly after Ross handed him his cash payment in a duffle bag.

ADIN ROSS x PLAYBOI CARTI STREAM RECAP:

– PLAYBOI CARTI LEAVES

– PLAYBOI CARTI COMES BACK

– WAIT 1 HOUR

– PLAYBOI CARTI COMES ON STREAM

– DANCES FOR 10 MINS

– SAYS "I LOVE YOU" FOR 5 MINS

– PLAYBOI CARTI LEAVES pic.twitter.com/treIg44PF3 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 5, 2024

When Carti left, Ross apologised to fans as well as Kick’s owner Eddie Craven who funded the stream. “Eddie, I got you, bro,” he began. “I’m sorry, we’ll talk. That’s crazy. I’m sorry, bro.”

He continued: “Like, I don’t know what to say, Eddie. Whatever you need me to do, I’ll do it. I’ll fucking stream 20 hours a fucking day, I’ll do a sub-a-thon [a streaming marathon where the more people subscribe, the more time is added to the stream]. I’m sorry, bro. I feel horrible about it. I wish I would’ve known but that is crazy as fuck bro.”

Ross mentioned that he has “too much family bullshit” going on but still flew in to livestream with Carti: “I waited four fucking hours. I took a jet to LA from Miami when I have actual family shit going on. I’m literally going back to Miami tonight, bro.”

He also said he had a conversation with Carti on the phone beforehand: “We [were] gon’ talk about music, I’mma tell motherfuckers stop playing with your top – all this shit, bro.”

Advertisement

In the rant, Ross said he cancelled the private jet he ordered for Carti to take home.

Adin Ross venting to his chat and apologizing to Eddie (owner of kick) for Playboi Carti leaving… pic.twitter.com/saGybR4P0k — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 5, 2024

Fans took to X/Twitter to share their frustrations. One wrote, “Carti actually a weird human being imagine being almost 30 acting like that.” Another said: “Carti was tryna bitch Adin but Adin wasnt [sic] going for that and W Will for putting that weirdo in his place.” Have a look at some reactions below.

Adin Ross after losing 2 mil and a rari pic.twitter.com/5TojMRORo7 — Kanye Invest |OTC|Options| Not Kanye West (@Kanye_Invest) February 5, 2024

carti after finessing 2 million and a ferrari out of adin ross to pull up on stream for 5 minutes and be awkward as fuck pic.twitter.com/6GraqgvRXd — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 5, 2024

ain’t no way adin ross got finessed by 21 savage and playboi carti in the span of a couple days💀 pic.twitter.com/b33C9NtTcA — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) February 5, 2024

Playboi Carti and his team leaving after getting $2M to show up on Adin Ross stream for only 15 mins: pic.twitter.com/LMYjZsyKCn — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 5, 2024

This was Lil Uzi with Adin Ross after he received $0 to be on Stream, Playboi Carti could never pic.twitter.com/pkaC71kumv — NBA 2K24 Intel (@2KIntel) February 5, 2024

Adin Ross: *Tries to talk to Carti and interview him after giving him $2m Cash* Playboi Carti:

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Gc5zInDb62 — ₭ma🧣 (@KmaFr_) February 5, 2024

The fact Adin and Anuel A had a conversation about people using you for money and then proceeded to get scammed by 21 savage and Playboi Carti in one week, Adin doesn’t learn his lesson pic.twitter.com/quCJvAydzx — 🅿️ainSzn (@cjsweet567) February 5, 2024

Carti

-shooting at Rubi,

-beating his pregnant girl,

-being a deadbeat,

but it took him ditching an Adin Ross stream for his fans to turn on him pic.twitter.com/RMJ3fKVJGp — . (@ManuDaGoat) February 5, 2024

Ross’ friend and popular Twitch star Kai Cenat re-enacted the viral interaction.

Kai Cenat reenacting the Playboi Carti x Adin Ross stream was too accurate😭 pic.twitter.com/k2XOje8ijF — Domain ➐ (@domainsdomain) February 5, 2024

At the time of writing, Playboi Carti hasn’t commented on the event.

The trap juggernaut has already disappointed fans this year. Last month, Carti was meant to drop his highly-awaited third studio album, ‘MUSIC’ (also known as ‘I AM MUSIC’). Media personality DJ Akademiks (who also correctly announced the release window for ‘Whole Lotta Red’) said the record would be out in January, but then had to retract his statement.

Carti has been teasing his third LP for over three years. After releasing ‘Whole Lotta Red’, he said he was already working on his next project – then called ‘Narcissist’ – and shared numerous release dates, but the album never materialised.

In the stream with Ross, Carti did speak briefly on the album, saying that the music is “mindblowing” and his “very best” work.

Playboi Carti spoke on his upcoming album pic.twitter.com/1rdrgZoUOt — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) February 5, 2024

Carti has released five singles in the last two months; in December, he dropped ‘Different Day’ (also known as ‘Ur the m00n’), ‘2024’ and ‘H00dByAir’. At the start of the year, he shared two more tracks: ‘Backr00ms‘ featuring Travis Scott and ‘EvilJ0rdan’.

The ‘Magnolia’ star was meant to be performing on the ‘Antagonist’ tour this month. However, on Carti’s official tour website, all the information has been erased.

In other news, 21 Savage was caught using marked cards while gambling with Ross, almost taking $120,000 from the young star. Days after the scandal, the ‘A Lot’ rapper started to sell a dice and card deck on his merchandise store.