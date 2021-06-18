Fans with AstraZeneca vaccine unable to attend Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show

Bruce Springsteen fans who have received the Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will be unable to attend the singer’s forthcoming run of Broadway shows.

As announced last week, Springsteen On Broadway will return for a second run later this year.

Fully vaccinated fans are being allowed to purchase tickets for the shows, which run from next week (June 26) to early September.

Despite this, it has now been revealed in a new statement that the vaccine received needs to be on the FDA approved list in the United States, and the AstraZeneca jab has yet to be certified in the country, though it has been given to millions of people abroad.

If the FDA approval arrives before September, fans will be able to purchase tickets and be admitted entry to the Broadway shows.

'Springsteen On Broadway' will return this summer for a limited run of performances at @Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre. Shows begin June 26 with additional performances through September 4. See all dates and ticketing info at https://t.co/qMWO7EfhiB pic.twitter.com/9eZOLdR1cI — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) June 7, 2021

Recently, Springsteen seemingly confirmed that he has a new record “coming out soon”. A new album would be the legend’s first release since 2020’s ‘Letter To You’, which followed on from 2019’s ‘Western Stars’, a nod to the music of the American West.

This week, Springsteen appeared alongside The Killers on new track ‘Dustland’, an adaptation of the Las Vegas band’s 2009 track ‘A Dustland Fairytale’.

Reviewing the track, NME wrote: “Brandon and Bruce joining forces on this Hollywood remake is more about uniting generations finding glory in truck stop tales – at a time when America could do with being reminded why it used to be worth celebrating – than perfecting the “good girls die” crescendo. Of all The Killers’ recent collaborations, it’s the boot that fits them best.”

Late last year, Springsteen shared another collaboration, appearing alongside Jack Antonoff‘s Bleachers on the track ‘Chinatown’.