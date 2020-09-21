Faroe Island punks Joe & The Shitboys have announced details of their debut album – ‘The Reson For Hardcore Vibes’ will come out next month.

In addition to the album announcement, the band have shared a new video for the album’s lead single, ‘If You Believe In Eating Meat Start With Your Dog’, and shared rescheduled UK and EU tour dates.

The band’s debut album will come out on October 23. Watch the video for ‘If You Believe In Eating Meat Start With Your Dog’ below.

Speaking of the band’s rescheduled 2021 tour dates, frontman Joe said: “Our May tour in the UK got postponed so many times, so we’ve been stuck in this conservative shithole all summer. Just wait till Joe & The Shitboys aka the Faroese Champions of Music return, you have never experienced hardcore vibes like this.”

See the band’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.

OCTOBER 2020

16-17th – Netherlands, Left Of The Dial Festival

JANUARY 2021

28-30th – Denmark, Northern Winter Beat Festival

APRIL 2021

1st – Birmingham, The Victoria

2nd – Glasgow, Hug & Pint

3rd – Newcastle, Surf Cafe

4th – Liverpool, Futurama Festival

6th – Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

7th – Bournemouth, Anvil

8th – London, Old Blue Last

Reviewing Joe & The Shitboys’ set at the 2019 edition of Iceland Airwaves festival, NME wrote: “During their 40-minute set, the shit-punks from the Faroe Island (population 51,000) are wicked, fearless and like to poke fun at just about everyone.

“During one song they want to check out how many of the crowd are ‘white cis-gender men’ and they call out a crowd-member at random during the song ‘Life is Great You Suck’ but blow them a kiss just so they know it’s all fun and games.”