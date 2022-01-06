Fat Joe launches new burger range in the US

Fat Joe has launched a new burger range with US fast food chain White Castle.

The rapper took to Twitter to usher in his latest range including burgers such as the Spicy Joe Slider, the Sloppy Joe Slider, Smoky Joe Slider and Sloppy Fries.

In a clip, which you can watch below, he said: “The month of January is no longer January, it is called Joenuary. I’m here to destroy your New Year.”

Fat Joe and White Castle have also lined up a host of surprises, including Joe-inspired memes and trivia as well as original “joetry” (poetry) and “joekes” (jokes).

Welcome to JOENUARY! We're celebrating the new year with EVERYTHING JOE at @WhiteCastle! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x02t2DhD28 — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) January 6, 2022

“White Castle was a big part of my childhood,” added Joe. “I always enjoyed eating their Sliders with my friends and family, so it’s a full-circle moment to partner with them all these years later in an unprecedented way. I’m excited to introduce new additions to the menu and share some other surprises so we can start the new year off right.”

White Castle’s Sloppy Joe family will be available until February 19.

Meanwhile, Fat Joe recently responded to criticism he received for calling controversial rapper DaBaby a modern day 2Pac.

During an appearance on BET’s Rap City special Rap City ’21, Joe took part in a game in which he was asked to name the 2021 version of some of rap’s past legends, including Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, E-40 and more.

When host Big Tigger asked Joe to name his 2021 version of 2Pac, Joe responded with North Carolina rapper DaBaby.

Following a backlash, he responded by saying: “No ones 2pac there’s only one but i was asked the question and da baby a super real one he lives what he raps about.”