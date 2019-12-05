Fat Joe has opened up about his upcoming collaboration with Eminem.

The rapper, who is expected to release his new album ‘Family Ties’ tomorrow (December 6) spoke to ‘Sway In The Morning’ about the collaboration in more detail.

“Shout out to Eminem, Shade 45!” Joe said, before adding: ”You know that boy on the album! Marshy! Imma give you one line Eminem says in the song. It’s the most disrespectful song. Yo, Eminem has not rhymed like this in years. I thought of one right now. He said he’s a ‘unicorn in the human form!’”

Advertisement

“The illest line to me that he said that just keeps smacking me in my head was, ‘I’m just a cracker with a barrel/Armed to the teeth/Anderson .Paak, rest in peace Afeni Shakur and her son Pac.’ Ain’t it nice? That’s crazy! Yo, this boy going too crazy! Imma going to stop.”

You can listen to the full interview here:

Joe also teased that there would be “someone else” on the album, but wouldn’t be drawn on who that would be. However, he did reveal that it was a “legendary” name.

He went on: “It’s so legendary, that when you hear this song … 10 years from now we can make a ‘Hamilton’ out this song. This one song could be a play. A ‘Hamilton’!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chris D’Elia, the comedian who’s celebrated for his uncanny Eminem impressions, has spoken about meeting the rap icon for the first time.

D’Elia, who caught the attention of the ‘Kamikaze’ rapper earlier this year after sharing his latest viral impersonation, said that he was invited to the artist’s studio in Detroit last week where the pair hung out and talked at length about hip-hop.

“This is the craziest fucking thing already,” D’Elia said in a video clip in which he recalled their meeting. He revealed that Eminem, who previously praised him for his hilarious mimicking, said: “Man, you killed that impression, it was so funny, it was amazing!”