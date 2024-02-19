Fat White Family announce 2024 UK and European tour

Fat White Family have announced a 2024 UK and European tour in support of new album ‘Forgiveness Is Yours’ – find all the details below.

The South London rock band will embark on the run of dates in May and June to celebrate the release of their fourth studio album, out April 26 via Domino.

They will kick off with a set at Levitation Festival in Angers, France on May 25, followed by stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and more.

The UK leg will continue at SWX in Bristol on June 8, before they hit cities including Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle, with a final performance set to take place at Troxy in London on June 19.

Fan pre-sale via the band’s mailing list starts at 9am local time on Wednesday (February 21) with general onsale going live 9am local time on Friday (February 23).

You can purchase tickets to the UK dates here, and find details for all remaining shows on their official website.

“Every time we make an album, we swear to ourselves this is our last. Nothing can be worth that pain, that misery,” said Fat White Family in a press statement.

“Then a bunch of people show up at the gigs. They cheer. They approve. They offer us something resembling love. Our vanity thus restored, we quickly begin toying with the notion of yet another instalment…By purchasing tickets to see this band live, you are responsible for maintaining that delicate, elegant equilibrium…Love, passion, fear, scorn, love, passion, fear, scorn, love, passion, fear, scorn…Do the right thing then. Keep us in our place. Forever.”

Fat White Family’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

MAY

25 – Levitation Festival, Angers, France

27 – La Cigale, Paris, France

28 – Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands

29 – Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands

31 – Lido, Berlin, Germany

JUNE

1 – Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

8 – SWX, Bristol, UK

9 – Engine Rooms, Southampton, UK

10 – Tramshed, Cardiff, UK

12 – Hangar 34, Liverpool, UK

13 – New Century, Manchester, UK

14 – Garage, Glasgow, UK

16 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle, UK

18 – Project House, Leeds, UK

19 – Troxy, London, UK

Announcing their new record last month, along with sharing the single ‘Bullet Of Dignity’, Fat White Family said the new album “is about life as eternal contingency…about no longer suspecting, but knowing that this shit will never get any easier…in fact, it’s about to get a whole lot worse, your body’s going to go into decay and the people you love will slowly start dropping dead around you…but somehow, you’ve smashed enough of your expectations thus far in life, you’re sort of fine with it…you accept it”.

The new album is the band’s first since 2019’s ‘Serfs Up’. Reviewing that album, NME said: “With heroin habits kicked, ‘Serfs Up’ is the sound of a band that’s downgraded to mellower substances for superior results.”

Back in 2022, the group supported Liam Gallagher at his biggest solo show at Knebworth.