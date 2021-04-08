Fat White Family announced socially distanced UK tour

Fat White Family have announced they will hit the road next month for a UK tour of socially distanced venues.

The South London band will perform at venues including London’s The Lexington from May 17, in support of their recent film Moonbathing In February – which captured the band as they worked on their upcoming fourth album.

We are thrilled to announce that, in the wake of a quite frankly astonishing response to our recent film Moonbathing in February, we will soon be hitting the road to perform some of the new material debuted within,” the Fat Whites wrote on Twitter.

The shows will be intimate, sat down affairs due to social distancing. Tickets will thus be extremely limited.”

Moonbathing In February is described by the band’s Lias Saoudi as “a no budget DIY film” about the “‘throwing shit at the wall until something sticks’ stage of the album-making process.”

He says it “also serves as a portrait of just how hard it is to get your rocks off at the bitter end of a winter lockdown and what, if anything, it means to be in a band at this abysmal juncture in music history.”

Tickets for the new tour will go on sale here from tomorrow (April 9) at 9am.