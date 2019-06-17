Fat White Family announce winter UK tour

The tour will conclude with a four-night residency in London

Fat White Family have confirmed details of a new UK tour which will take place at the tail end of this year.

The south London band will tour in support of their third album ‘Serfs Up!’, which came out back in April as the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Songs for Our Mothers’.

Fat White Family will kick things off in Leeds on November 20, with the tour winding through the UK before a four-date residency at London venue EartH Hall from December 2-5. You can see the dates in full below.

NOVEMBER

20 – Leeds University Stylus, Leeds

21 – Potterrow, Edinburgh

22 – QMU, Glasgow

23 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne

24 – Arts Centre, Kendal

26 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

27 – Tramshed, Cardiff

28 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

29 – Haunt, Brighton

DECEMBER

2 – EartH Hall, London

3 – EartH Hall, London

4 – EartH Hall, London

5 – EartH Hall, London

Tickets for all of the shows go on general sale at 10am on Friday (June 21).

In addition to the tour announcement, Fat White Family have also shared a new remix of their song ‘Feet’. The track has been reworked by Sheffield DJ Parrot and Jarvis Cocker under their Parrot and Cocker Too guise. Hear the track in the above video.

Fat White Family were recently named by Liam Gallagher as one of the bands he hopes to take on his next solo tour.

“I think they’re definitely out there, man,” Gallagher said about the band. “I was thinking of [taking them on tour] but I don’t think Fat White Family… they’re still into being an underground… they don’t want the showbiz, man. They’re not after showbiz.”