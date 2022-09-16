Fatboy Slim announces 2023 UK tour ‘Y’all Are The Music, We’re Just The DJ’s’

Fatboy Slim has announced details of a 2023 UK tour, dubbed ‘Y’all Are The Music, We’re Just The DJ’s’ – get your tickets here.

The new run of dates come on the back of Norman Cook’s new album ‘Right Here, Right Then’, which came out earlier this month (September 2).

Across March next year, he’ll play 11 dates across the UK including a pair of shows at London’s famous Brixton Academy.

In a statement, Fatboy Slim said: “Coming out of COVID I have played many different types of shows from arenas to the Gas tower at Glastonbury and i just find the closer I am to the audience the more I love it… this is what this tour brings.”

Tickets for the new shows go on sale next Friday (September 23) and you can buy yours here.

See the full list of dates below:

MARCH 2023

2 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

4 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

9 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

10 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

11 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

15 – Brighton, Centre

17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

18 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

24 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

25 – Bournemouth, International Centre

Time to get some fun in the diary for next year…

Register now for early access to tickets for my March 2023 UK tour.https://t.co/oQ6PeIlEVe

Y’all are the music. We’re just the DJs pic.twitter.com/ZWYqjp6VR6 — Fatboy Slim (@FatboySlim) September 16, 2022

Last year, Fatboy Slim DJ’d at the COVID-19 pilot clubbing event in Liverpool. The two-day clubbing event – alongside a gig featuring the likes of Blossoms and Zuzu – didn’t require attendees to socially distance, wear a face mask or have a vaccine passport to get into the venue, a UK-first at the time.

Writing for NME about the experience, Cook said: “Stepping back into a club for the first time in so long, it gave me that ‘hairs on the back of your neck’ feeling; tingling with excitement but also a flutter of nerves.

“It didn’t feel like ‘this is a dream’, though; it felt more like a return to reality. Just back to normal. It almost felt like all the social distancing and masks were the dream.”