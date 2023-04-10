Fatboy Slim announces line-up for 2023 All Back to Minehead festival

Fatboy Slim has announced the line-up for 2023’s edition of All Back to Minehead festival.

Following last year’s inaugural event, the festival returns to Butlin’s Minehead resort from November 10-13. Tickets are available now and can be found here.

The 2023 line-up includes Jodie Harsh, Marshall Jefferson, Mella Dee, Sally C, Saoirse and Shanti Celeste. Elsewhere on the bill, there’s Joshua James b2b Bryony Masters, Ell Murphy, Kilimanjaro, Myd and more.

As well as the music on offer, there will be pool parties, silent discos, fancy dress, dance classes, workshops and more.

“I can’t wait for another weekend of community, dancing, joy, connection and solidarity in November… …oh, and perhaps some dressing up,” said Fatboy Slim.

Things just got a WHOLE lot more exciting… The line-up for @FatboySlim's All Back to Minehead Weekender is HERE. Get involved, Right here, right now! https://t.co/dGrSgMK0Nm #ButlinsBigWeekenders #FatboySlim #AllBackToMinehead pic.twitter.com/CQ27fNUbhE — Butlin's Big Weekenders (@BigWeekenders) April 5, 2023

In February, Fatboy Slim’s ‘Big Beach Boutique Brighton’ 2002 became available to watch in full on YouTube.

It came alongside the release of a new documentary about the infamous gig, which became known as “the biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen.”

The free event, spread over two days, was initially planned for 40,000 people but over 250,000 turned up on Brighton beach on day two and changed the way UK events were subsequently run.

Speaking about the film, Fatboy Slim aka Norman Cook said: “It has been wonderful with the fullness of time and some hindsight, to revisit such a seismic event in both mine and my hometown’s history. Warts and all, the story told in full…Watch, sleep, rave, repeat.”

Fatboy Slim: Right Here Right Now can be seen on Sky Documentaries and NOW.

Fatboy Slim is also set to headline this year’s Wilderness Festival alongside The Chemical Brothers and Christine and The Queens, and will play Creamfields North festival in August.