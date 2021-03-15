Fatboy Slim announces UK tour with performances staged in the round

Fatboy Slim has shared details of a new UK arena tour in which he will perform most shows in the round.

The DJ last experimented with the format, which sees him set his decks in the middle of the floor space with the audience surrounding him in a circle, back in 2019. Today (March 15) the artist has announced the follow-up ‘We’ve Come A Long Long Way Together’ tour.

His tour kicks off at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on November 4 before wrapping at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on November 20. All shows will be performed in the round except for Bournemouth and Brighton, the latter of which is a show exclusive to NHS staff.

See Fatboy Slim’s new UK arena tour dates for 2021 below.

NOVEMBER 2021

Thursday 4 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Friday 5 – SSE Arena, Wembley

Saturday 6 – BIC Arena, Bournemouth

Thursday 11 – Brighton Centre (NHS staff only)

Friday 12 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Saturday 13 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday 19 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Saturday 20 Nov – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Tickets for the tour go on sale here and here this Friday, March 19 at 9.30am GMT.

It’s On! This November, in the round UK Tour!

We’ve come a long long way… now we can be together!

In other news, Fatboy Slim (real name Norman Cook) joked recently that his “greatest triumph” was having a sex toy named after him.

Speaking to the Celebs & The Average Joe podcast last December about the moments that made him realise he’d made it as a DJ and performer, Cook recalled his “greatest triumph” was having “a dildo named after me – Fatboy Thin it’s called.”

Earlier in 2020 the DJ joined several other artists in supporting the #LetUsDance campaign, which urged the government to support the industry through the coronavirus pandemic.