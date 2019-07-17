Fatboy Slim, Aphex Twin and Four Tet join full line-up for Manchester’s Warehouse Project

Epic line-up gets even bigger.

Manchester’s Warehouse Project has announced the full line-up for this year’s season, which takes place at a brand new location.

The 2019 event will see the likes of Fatboy Slim, Aphex Twin, Hacienda Classical, Soul II Soul, and Aphex Twin joining the already announced Disclosure, Chase & Status and Skepta.

Also on the bill for 2019 is Skrillex, Underworld, Four Tet and Bicep, alongside a special Halloween event headlined by Annie Mac.

As usual, the three-month party will culminate over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with special guests still to be announced for those shows.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 19 while previously announced dates are now on sale.

In a change of location, this year’s Warehouse Project will also take place at Depot, a new 10,000-capacity gig venue located in a former train depot opposite Piccadilly Station.

Check out the new shows in full below.

Sep 20 Aphex Twin Curates, Depot

Sep 21 Welcome to the Depot, Depot

September 38, Warehouse Project, Depot

Oct 04 The Martinez Brothers – All Night Long, Mayfield Depot

Oct 05 Metropolis, Depot

Oct 11 WHP Presents, Mayfield Depot

Oct 12 FAC51 – THE HACIENDA, Mayfield Depot

Oct 18 Mura Masa presents Raw Youth Collage, Depot

Oct 19 Adam Beyer presents Drumcode, Mayfield Depot

Oct 25 WHP presents Camelphat, Mayfield Depot

Oct 26 Curated by Four Tet, Mayfield Depot

Nov 02 Annie Mac’s Halloween Spectacular, Mayfield Depot

Nov 08 Trick, Mayfield Depot

Nov 09 Homobloc Festival 2019, Mayfield Depot

Nov 13 Flume, Depot

Nov 15 SONNY FODERA – RISE UK TOUR, Victoria Warehouse

Nov 22 APE & Metropolis presents, Mayfield Depot

Nov 23 Skepta, Depot

Nov 29 Anjunabeats, Mayfield Depot

Nov 30 Feel My Bicep, Mayfield Depot

December 05 Underworld, Mayfield Depot

Dec 06 Paradise, Mayfield Depot

Dec 21 Fatboy Slim, Mayfield Depot

Dec 31 New Years Eve at the Warehouse Project, Mayfield Depot

Jan 01 New Years Day – All Day Long, Mayfield Depot

Co-founder Sam Kandel commented: “Without doubt, WHP19 has been the most challenging and exciting season to program since WHP began. As has been the case with every WHP venue that has gone before, we don’t really know how long it will be around, so our thought was that we need to make the most of it for the time it’s available.”