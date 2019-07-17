Fatboy Slim, Aphex Twin and Four Tet join full line-up for Manchester’s Warehouse Project

Epic line-up gets even bigger.
Manchester’s Warehouse Project has announced the full line-up for this year’s season, which takes place at a brand new location.
The 2019 event will see the likes of Fatboy Slim, Aphex Twin, Hacienda Classical, Soul II Soul, and Aphex Twin joining the already announced Disclosure, Chase & Status and Skepta.
Also on the bill for 2019 is Skrillex, Underworld, Four Tet and Bicep, alongside a special Halloween event headlined by Annie Mac.
As usual, the three-month party will culminate over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with special guests still to be announced for those shows.
Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 19 while previously announced dates are now on sale.
In a change of location, this year’s Warehouse Project will also take place at Depot, a new 10,000-capacity gig venue located in a former train depot opposite Piccadilly Station.
Check out the new shows in full below.
Sep 20 Aphex Twin Curates, Depot
Sep 21 Welcome to the Depot, Depot
September 38, Warehouse Project, Depot
Oct 04 The Martinez Brothers – All Night Long, Mayfield Depot
Oct 05 Metropolis, Depot
Oct 11 WHP Presents, Mayfield Depot
Oct 12 FAC51 – THE HACIENDA, Mayfield Depot
Oct 18 Mura Masa presents Raw Youth Collage, Depot
Oct 19 Adam Beyer presents Drumcode, Mayfield Depot
Oct 25 WHP presents Camelphat, Mayfield Depot
Oct 26 Curated by Four Tet, Mayfield Depot
Nov 02 Annie Mac’s Halloween Spectacular, Mayfield Depot
Nov 08 Trick, Mayfield Depot
Nov 09 Homobloc Festival 2019, Mayfield Depot
Nov 13 Flume, Depot
Nov 15 SONNY FODERA – RISE UK TOUR, Victoria Warehouse
Nov 22 APE & Metropolis presents, Mayfield Depot
Nov 23 Skepta, Depot
Nov 29 Anjunabeats, Mayfield Depot
Nov 30 Feel My Bicep, Mayfield Depot
December 05 Underworld, Mayfield Depot
Dec 06 Paradise, Mayfield Depot
Dec 21 Fatboy Slim, Mayfield Depot
Dec 31 New Years Eve at the Warehouse Project, Mayfield Depot
Jan 01 New Years Day – All Day Long, Mayfield Depot
Co-founder Sam Kandel commented: “Without doubt, WHP19 has been the most challenging and exciting season to program since WHP began. As has been the case with every WHP venue that has gone before, we don’t really know how long it will be around, so our thought was that we need to make the most of it for the time it’s available.”